Vertical Farming Crops Market 2021 | Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vertical farming crops market size was valued at $212.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.2% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.11 billion from 2020 to 2027.Vertical farming crops market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate, owing to consumers inclination toward fresh and locally grown crops. The demand for crops cultivated without the use of pesticides and preservatives has always gained the attention of consumers since health consciousness has been on the rise. In addition, vertical farmed crops are available fresh nearly on daily basis and provide year-round availability. This makes them highly reliable and uniform, especially for the food service industry. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the global vertical farming crops market trends.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07198 The market growth is propelled by rise in demand for local, fresh and pesticide-free plants, year-round demand of crops especially by the food service sector and ease of monitoring and harvesting crops.Nearly 45% of the world's population resides in urban areas and is anticipated to reach 66% by 2050. This is likely to increase pressure on the existing agricultural land and also decrease arable land. Furthermore, in order to meet the current demand for crops, farmers use pesticides to obtain higher yields and preservatives to maintain food freshness. Owing to these factors, the demand for vertically farmed plants that are fresh, locally produced, and easily available is expected to gain high traction. Furthermore, with the advancement in technologies and the use of Internet of Things (IoT), crops grown through vertical farming are uninterruptedly tracked for optimum nutrition and growth as well as reduced human intervention. Most significantly, vertically farmed crops enable to meet the year-round demand for crops since they are resistant from outside environmental alterations, interventions, and hence can be cultivated numerous times yearly. These factors cumulatively drive the demand for vertical farming crops market size.One of the most significant impact of the pandemic was on the global economy and subsequent shrinking of the GDP in global economies. This factor is largely accountable for the change in consuming spending behavior. Owing to this factor, the demand for vertical farming produce was affected since the price of conventionally grown foods is comparatively lower. Consumers preference and attitude towards spending reflected in their buying behavior and hence negatively impacted the market. Furthermore, the supply chain was interrupted owing to the reduction in skilled workforce and restrictions on manufacturing operations. This in addition generated shortage in key mechanisms required for automotive manufacturing. Ultimately, the decline in cultivation output as a consequence of labor and raw materials shortage and partial operations led to a decline in the vertical farming crops market.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vertical-farming-crops-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, North America was the prominent region in 2019. The vertical farming crops market growth is attributed to factors such as alarming rate of water level depletion, presence of drought-stricken states, and increase in environmental concerns. Most of the top players producing highest vertical farming crops are located in the region, they include Aerofarms, Plenty, BrightFarms, and Gotham Greens, among others. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Asian governments have been promoting crop cultivation through urban farming by providing subsidies and national policy initiatives. Several Asian countries have organizations whose objective is to encourage city agriculturalists with the ability to grow locally for sustainable food production.The key players operating in the vertical farming crops market analysis include AeroFarms, PlantLab, Spread Co., Bowery Farming, InFarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens, AgriCool, CropOne, and Green Spirits Farm.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07198 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

