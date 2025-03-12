Navigating the Impacts and Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Experts in AI and education explore the possible benefits and solutions to the challenges posed by AI, from cheating and plagarism to equity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the academic landscape, two professors of educational technology have examined its potential to transform learning while bringing challenges including fair use, plagiarism, and the digital divide.A new book, Teaching and Learning in the Age of Generative AI , edited by Joseph Rene Corbeil and Maria Elena Corbeil, provides a critical examination of AI’s influence on education.AI’s Role in EducationAI is no longer a distant concern but is actively transforming learning environments today . From AI-driven assessments to plagiarism detection, institutions must grapple with issues including academic integrity and cheating.Despite its potential benefits, many students and faculty remain unprepared to integrate AI responsibly into learning and research – this is the warning of the editors of Teaching and Learning in the Age of Generative AI. According to the editors, higher education institutions must take a proactive stance in shaping AI policies that uphold ethics and equity.“As AI’s role in learning evolves, higher educators and policymakers must act now to prevent widening equity gaps and promote AI literacy, ensuring students and faculty understand both its potential and limitations,” the editors warn. “Universities need to create policies that balance AI benefits with fair use, academic integrity, equity, and biases.”A Call to ActionIn a chapter on AI and cheating, contributor Clive Forrester looks at how AI tools pose a threat to academic integrity, particularly when relying solely on essay-based assessments.To mitigate these risks, he advocates for a more diverse assessment approach utilizing methods such as portfolios, simulations, and presentations, which would also have the benefit of fostering critical thinking, communication, and creativity while minimizing the potential for AI-facilitated cheating.He explains: “There is no measure that will ever eradicate academic dishonesty completely from the university classroom, and instructors should not have to devolve their classrooms into surveillance camps in pursuit of maintaining ethical standards. Our expertise lies in educating students, not in policing the minority who cheat.“The future of integrating this technology into the academic writing arena is one that we can create by ensuring we are mindful, imaginative, and above all else true to our identities as instructors in colleges and universities.”As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform higher education, institutions are encountering significant challenges related to ethics, policy, and implementation. This book offers a comprehensive framework for universities to integrate AI in a responsible manner while enhancing teaching, learning, and academic integrity.It addresses key topics such as the ethical use of AI, the development of institutional policies, and the effects on both student and faculty experiences. The book suggests that by prioritizing AI literacy and ethical considerations, higher education can leverage these technologies to promote innovation and inclusivity.Teaching and Learning in the Age of Generative AI also includes chapters from leading scholars that explore key topics such as:• How universities can develop clear guidelines for responsible AI use.• Academic integrity and fair use, addressing concerns around plagiarism and intellectual property.• Ensuring equitable AI access for all students, including those from underrepresented backgrounds.• Future implications and an analysis of AI’s role in education through 2040.Further informationTeaching and Learning in the Age of Generative AI: Evidence-Based Approaches to Pedagogy, Ethics, and Beyond, edited by Joseph Rene Corbeil, Maria Elena Corbeil (Routledge, 2025)ISBN: Paperback: 9781032683652 | Hardback: 9781032688596 | eBook: 9781032688602DOI: 10.4324/9781032688602About the authorsJoseph Rene Corbeil is Professor of Educational Technology at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, USA.Maria Elena Corbeil is Professor of Educational Technology at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, USA.

