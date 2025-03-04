Asimily Launches Automated IoT Patching Solution to Streamline Device Security

Reducing the patch-update vulnerability window from months to minutes enables organizations to stay ahead of IoT threats

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading innovator in IoT, OT, and IoMT risk management, today announced the launch of its comprehensive IoT Patching solution , enabling customers to automate, standardize, and streamline firmware updates across their connected device ecosystems. The new capability significantly reduces security risks by simplifying the otherwise complex process of keeping heterogeneous IoT device fleets continually updated with the latest security patches.

Asimily’s IoT Patching directly solves a critical and persistent challenge in IoT device management: the time-consuming and resource-intensive process of updating firmware across multiple device types and manufacturers. Cyberattacks are increasingly targeting IoT devices , with some of the world’s largest IoT botnets launching attacks measured in terabits per second. Asimily’s research shows that IoT devices receive firmware updates every five months on average, creating an extended window of vulnerability.

“The exponential growth of IoT devices—which we’re seeing across industries—has put tremendous pressure on security and IT teams to keep pace,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “They have to sort through myriad firmware versions, understand different mechanisms to update devices, and go through as many vendor portals as they have device models—all while racing against attackers who are looking to exploit vulnerabilities. We’ve seen organizations taking weeks or months to deploy critical patches (or, in fact, never deploy patches) across their IoT fleets. Our new IoT Patching solution changes the game. What once required multiple teams, many hours, and complex coordination can now be accomplished with a couple of clicks.”

The solution’s automated capabilities enable customers to significantly reduce vulnerability windows and avoid complex technical hurdles. Through streamlined firmware updates, organizations can protect their IoT devices more efficiently without compromising operational continuity. This is particularly crucial for healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries where IoT devices and internet-connected equipment play mission-critical roles.

Key features of Asimily’s IoT Patching solution include:

Regularly checking manufacturer repositories for new firmware releases, with immediate notification to customers whenever new updates become available. Status monitoring dashboard: Detailed tracking and real-time reporting is available through the dedicated IoT Patching audit interface.

Detailed tracking and real-time reporting is available through the dedicated IoT Patching audit interface. Deployment flexibility: Support for on-demand updates of individual devices, bulk updates, and scheduled automated patching are designed to minimize or eliminate operational disruption.

Support for on-demand updates of individual devices, bulk updates, and scheduled automated patching are designed to minimize or eliminate operational disruption. Broad device coverage: Compatibility across a wide range of connected devices from major manufacturers including Axis Communications, Cisco, HP Enterprise, Zebra and others, covering IP cameras, printers, network applications, and more. Additional manufacturers and devices are being added regularly.

The IoT Patching solution standardizes the update process across different manufacturers while handling complex requirements like cluster failover states. It fully integrates with Asimily’s risk management platform , which provides end-to-end IoT device security through inventory management, vulnerability detection, and threat response capabilities. Learn more about IoT Patching here: https://asimily.com/product/iot-patching/

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

