Aiden Labs, Partners with Certik, Just Released a Major Update About DeFAI-agents

Aiden is not just an AI platform for data analysis but also a powerful tool that takes control of the digital landscape, where tech meets creativity.

Bangkok, Thailand , March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Labs connects AI & DeFi through DeFAI-agent, delivering Ai Platform, smart investment advice, project ratings & NFT-powered Launchpad. Built with LAONpeople, backed by CertiK & BNBChain.

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping our digital landscape, Aiden Labs emerges as a pioneering force, building the next generation of AI-powered Web3 solutions. Through our strategic partnerships with industry titans like CertiK and BNB Chain, we're creating an ecosystem where sophisticated AI agents revolutionize how users interact with blockchain technology.

Redefining Investment with State-of-the-Art AI

In the ever-evolving world of DeFi and cryptocurrencies, Lunar emerges as Aiden’s DeFAI agent. Crafted with cutting-edge technology and powered by CertiK's Skyney security intelligence, Lunar offers a seamless blend of safety and intuition. But Lunar is more than just technology—it's a visionary companion designed to transform newcomers into savvy investors and to refine the strategies of seasoned traders.

Why Lunar? Every Investor’s Dream Advisor

Imagine an advisor who understands the complexities of the market with the depth of an expert and communicates with the clarity and precision you need. Lunar is built with the core functionalities of leading language models such as ChatGPT, Claude AI, and Gemini AI, enabling it to analyze and synthesize market data at an unprecedented scale. Lunar's interface, a perfect marriage of sophistication and simplicity, offers real-time insights, personalized guidance, and proactive market analysis.

Lunar’s Three Pillars of Excellence

Investment Discovery:

Tailored Insights: With personalized market insights, Lunar ensures you’re always in the loop, with information that’s relevant to your crypto journey.

Risk Assessment & Security:

Security First: Through its integration with CertiK’s Skynet security score, Lunar provides not just investment advice but a fortified strategy backed by robust security assessments. Every opportunity is vetted, every risk calculated.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed: Real-time alerts and detailed audit reports are at your fingertips, empowering you to make decisions with confidence.

Personal Investment Assistant:

Your Investment Confidant: Lunar adapts to your preferences, learns from your past decisions, and tailors its advice to fit your financial landscape.

Interactive and Intuitive: Ask questions, receive updates, and get feedback—all through a conversational interface that makes managing your investments as easy as chatting with a friend.

Visit Aiden: https://www.aidenlabs.ai/

Don’t miss your chance to earn free $ADN



We’re excited to announce the Aiden Airdrop Quest, your opportunity to be part of our journey and earn rewards in the process. Join us and be eligible to share in a substantial rewards pool, and even win special rewards in BTC!

With just a few days left until the Aiden Airdrop Quest closes on March 17, 2025, Don’t miss your chance to earn free $ADN. For more information and to join the quest, visit the guide published by AirdropAlert.com.

Embrace the future of investment with Lunar and participate in the Aiden Airdrop Quest to start your journey in the new era of digital finance and innovation. https://www.aidenlabs.ai/

About Aiden

Aiden Labs is an AI-driven platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to enhance digital experiences and investment strategies. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist users in navigating the evolving digital landscape efficiently and effectively.

Aiden Labs’ key features include the Lunar DeFAI Agent, an advanced AI-powered investment advisor that helps users discover opportunities, assess risks, and manage portfolios through conversational AI. The platform also provides an NFT-powered launchpad, enabling users to access exclusive token sales backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Additionally, Aiden Labs offers cutting-edge AI tools for image and video generation, as well as research capabilities, allowing users to create and innovate through intuitive voice, text, and image-based interactions.

With a user-friendly interface and a commitment to security, Aiden Labs is backed by reputable partners such as Certik and BNB Chain, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy experience for its users. By leveraging the power of AI and blockchain, Aiden Labs is at the forefront of driving innovation in digital engagement and decentralized finance.

For more information, use the following links:

Website: https://www.aidenlabs.ai.

Twitter: https://x.com/Aiden_Labs

Telegram: https://t.me/aidenofficialgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aidenlabs/

