Adventure Box Technology AB Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire High-Performing iGaming Marketing and Affiliate Company

STOCKHOLM, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Box Technology AB (STO: ADVBOX) Adventure Box Technology AB ("Adventure Box" or "the Company") today announces that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a portfolio of iGaming assets, including a leading marketing and affiliate company (“Project Quantum”). This strategic acquisition signifies Adventure Box’s direct entry into the marketing and affiliate vertical, enabling the Company to drive high-quality traffic to its portfolio of wholly owned casino brands, while complementing its existing B2B offerings. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Adventure Box’s market presence, enhance revenue and profits, while also driving long-term growth. The final corporate structure is being finalized, with the acquisition expected to be financed with debt.

Strategic Expansion into the Marketing and Affiliate Vertical

This acquisition aligns with Adventure Box’s ongoing strategy to diversify its gaming portfolio and capitalize on the rapidly expanding online casino sector. The innovative approach to marketing, combined with its established partnerships with leading casino brands has fueled 200% increase in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) growth over the past 12 months.

Project Quantum’s combined unaudited management reports indicate a 2024 revenue of approximately €12,500,000 and €4,500,000 of EBITDA. All financial figures will be confirmed by third-party auditors prior to closing.

Through this acquisition, Adventure Box will gain access to expertise in digital marketing, significantly expanding its market reach while also positioning the combined entity for accelerated growth.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, the total consideration for all associated products, assets, and intellectual property is €15,000,000. Per the terms of the agreement the consideration will be paid as follows:

€7,000,000 in cash payable at closing

€1,000,000 in cash on the 12-month anniversary

€1,000,000 in cash on the 24-month anniversary

€3,000,000 in common shares of Adventure Box upon closing

€1,500,000 in shares on the 12-month anniversary

€1,500,000 in shares on the 24-month anniversary

The deal is expected to close by March 31, 2025, subject to customary due diligence and shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Transformative Growth

“This planned acquisition is a transformative step for Adventure Box,” stated Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Adventure Box. “Integrating these iGaming and marketing assets into our portfolio provides us with invaluable marketing expertise and management talent, strengthening our ability to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences and drive revenue growth. This acquisition not only enhances value for our customers and partners but also lays the foundation for sustainable expansion. Shareholder interests remain our top priority, and therefore, we are committed to financing significant acquisitions like this, as well as the previously announced transactions, through debt markets given the expected cash flow from these acquisitions and our low total debt/EBITDA ratios post-closing. We are currently evaluating various debt proposals to support our continued growth and expansion.”

Next Steps

Upon completion, Adventure Box will integrate operations into its existing framework, ensuring a smooth transition for customers and partners. The acquisition will unlock synergies in marketing, customer engagement, and operational efficiencies, reinforcing Adventure Box’s position as a leader in the evolving gaming industry.

This information is such that Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) is obliged to make it public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). 4 March 2025, at 08:32 CET.

For more information please contact:

Duncan McIntyre

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

duncan@adventurebox.com

+1 (778) 996-3596

About Adventure Box

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. Our recent acquisition of Lion Gaming has broadened our technological capabilities and enhanced our service offerings, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Building on that success, we have entered other strategic letters of intent to acquire key industry players, including Blok Sports and Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media and RWB Smart Solutions Inc, to further expand our market reach and technological portfolio. These initiatives are designed to integrate advanced platforms and deep industry expertise, create significant operational synergies, and unlock new revenue streams. At Adventure Box, we are dedicated to delivering superior value to our customers and stakeholders, positioning ourselves as a leader in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry.

Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via e-mail ca@bergssecurities.se and telephone +46 739 49 62 50

