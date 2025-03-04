Press Release

Proximus Global and Nokia partner to offer network APIs to help developers create enterprise applications #MWC25

4 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Proximus Global, the leading global digital communications company combining the strengths of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile, today announced that it will partner with Nokia to explore opportunities that utilize their respective strengths in network API solutions to support developers as they create new applications for enterprises. The collaboration aims to expose Proximus Global and Nokia APIs on each other’s marketplaces, bridging the gap between the various industry segments and the telecom ecosystem.

Proximus Global’s network APIs will be exposed on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, while Nokia will benefit from Proximus Global’s presence within the telco market to make its CAMARA and 5G APIs available globally. The collaboration will enable enterprises and operators to leverage rapidly expanding API capabilities within a range of areas, including network slicing, a key enabler in 5G private networks, as well as fraud protection and other services.

Proximus Global will also seek to utilize Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform and its Enterprise API Hub to give developers easy access to Proximus Global’s network capabilities for creating software applications that work across its 5G and 4G networks. Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform is an implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, a standard for a common platform exposing operator capabilities to developers.

“Proximus Global has traditionally offered a rich set of communication API through our CPaaS offering. We aim now to complement these with network API to allow enterprise and developers to easily access network capabilities. Our collaboration with Nokia will strengthen our API capabilities, and the work we are doing with developers, all with the aim of providing Proximus Global enterprise and wholesale customers with new, value-added solutions,” said Christophe Van De Weyer, Chief Product Officer at Proximus Global, and CEO of Telesign.

Proximus Global is targeting several applications, including a real-time fraud prevention API that uses location data to detect and prevent suspicious transactions, as well as network slicing capabilities, for example in mass gathering events, such as concerts. APIs provide access to deep functionality and data within networks, allowing developers to utilize those network capabilities to build new use cases for their customers.

“We are very pleased to expand Nokia’s relationship with Proximus Global to the area of network APIs. Our collaboration will give greater access and organization to how Proximus Global’s network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms. This will ensure choice, flexibility, and security in creating new applications,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to 55 currently and includes BT, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina. Nokia’s commitment to API monetization extends beyond network-side aggregation and includes hyperscalers like Google Cloud; Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers such as Infobip; vertical independent software vendors like Elmo; and the world’s largest public API hub through Nokia’s acquisition of Rapid.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions – from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement – enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere.

