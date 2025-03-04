Alice & Bob and the CEA to Host Exclusive Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing Workshop at Les Houches

Bringing together the brightest minds in quantum computing at the legendary physics school in the French Alps

Quantum computing is at an inflection point. Error correction is now the key challenge, and recent results have shown how fast the industry is moving to solve it,” — Jérémie Guillaud, VP Firmware at Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, in partnership with the CEA, is set to host an invite-only workshop on Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing (FTQC) at Les Houches School of Physics from April 20 to 25, 2025. This exclusive gathering will feature speakers from some of the most prestigious universities and leading quantum computing companies in the world. Hosting 70 top researchers in quantum computing, condensed matter and theoretical physics, the workshop will provide an immersive overview of current developments and the next frontier of scalable quantum technologies.The workshop will feature renowned experts, including:- Aleksander Kubica (Yale University)- Andreas Wallraff (ETH Zürich)- Barbara Terhal (Delft University of Technology)- Earl Campbell (Riverlane)- Harald (Harry) Putterman (Amazon Web Services)- Hengyun (Harry) Zhou (QuEra Computing Inc. & Harvard University)- Matt McEwen (Google)- Nicolas Delfosse (IonQ)- Theodore Yoder (IBM)Alice & Bob’s collaboration with the CEA to organize this workshop demonstrates its dedication to FTQC, which Alice & Bob has pursued since its inception, and validates its place as a recognized leader in the field. The quantum computing company believes that world-class research by top academic institutions and quantum engineering in quantum computing labs must unite to achieve useful quantum computers by the end of the decade.At the heart of this workshop is a shared mission: to advance fault-tolerant quantum computing and make practical quantum systems a reality. Participants will engage in high-level discussions, collaborative problem-solving, and thought-provoking presentations from the world’s leading experts.The conference will take place at Les Houches School of Physics, whose attendees, including Richard Feynman, Enrico Fermi and Wolfgang Pauli, have collectively won 75 Nobel Prizes."Quantum computing is at an inflection point. Error correction is now the key challenge, and recent results have shown how fast the industry is moving to solve it,” said Jérémie Guillaud, VP Firmware and senior researcher at Alice & Bob. “This workshop brings together many of the leading experts behind these breakthroughs to discuss the next steps."How to ParticipateAttendance at the Les Houches FTQC Workshop is by invitation only. Researchers interested in joining can submit a title and abstract for consideration by Sunday, March 16. Selected submissions will secure a presentation slot, with additional opportunities available for poster contributions.For more details on the program, visit: https://les-houches-ftqc-workshop.alice-bob.com/program/ About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 110 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Alice & Bob’s cat qubit is available for anyone to test through cloud access. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.About CEAThe CEA is a major research organisation working in the best interests of the French State, its economy and citizens. Thanks to its strong roots in fundamental research, it is able to provide tangible solutions to meet their needs in four key fields: low-carbon energy, digital technologies, technologies for medicine of the future, defence and national security. As the world’s leading innovator among public research organisations (Clarivate 2024), the CEA acts as a catalyst and accelerator of innovation for French industry. It helps businesses in all sectors be more competitive, creating high-performance products that stand out from the crowd and developing trail-blazing solutions that lead to changes in society. The CEA deploys this dynamic in all regions of France aiding local partners to innovate themselves, thus helping to create sustainable value and jobs nationwide, tailored to meet actual industry needs. At the same time, it supports the development of its 250 start-ups, agile vectors for transferring the disruptive technology and knowledge developed at CEA laboratories to industry. More information: https://www.cea.fr/english

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.