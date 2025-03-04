Ukraine Must Come Clean for Lasting Peace

Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/03/03/the-art-of-bringing-peace/





ThinkCareBelieve has written an article about some of the important factors surrounding the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump. The article shows the contrast of how President Trump is working for Peace to President Zelenskyy's continuing investment in endless war. ThinkCareBelieve's article covers Ukrainian conscription and who may be influencing the Ukrainian President. The article goes into the dark business of Ukraine child trafficking and the U.S. run Biolabs in Ukraine as possible reasons for President Zelenskyy's reluctance to sign a ceasefire agreement.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

