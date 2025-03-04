Warmer Weather, Growing Audiences: The Jazz Sanctuary Brings Free Jazz to More Communities in March Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary. Philadelphia native Paula Johns will be the special guest vocalist when The Jazz Sanctuary performs at Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham, PA on March 13, 2025.

Philadelphia Non-Profit Performing Arts Group to Perform in Buckingham, Devon, and Old City

Our concert at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) last week drew a fantastic audience of about 40 people, and the music was simply superb. ” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot on the heels of a very successful two-month matching fundraising campaign that raised $9,997, The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most unique performing arts non-profit, will perform three live, free concerts in the Greater Philadelphia area this March, appearances in Buckingham, Devon and Old City Philadelphia."We are thrilled to announce that our recent matching fundraising campaign raised an incredible $9,997! Thanks to the generosity of over 100 individual supporters, these contributions will allow us to continue bringing free live jazz performances to communities through the end of 2025," said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. "We are so grateful for this outpouring of support—it ensures that we can keep sharing the joy of music with audiences throughout the region."Segal also noted that the arrival of warmer weather has helped boost attendance at recent performances. "Our concert at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) last week drew a fantastic audience of about 40 people, and the music was simply superb. With a lineup featuring James Dell’Orefice on piano, Randy Sutin on vibes, and myself on bass—alongside Grant MacAvoy (drums), Lynn Riley (alto sax), and Peter Neu (trumpet)—we delivered an unforgettable evening of jazz. It was a wonderful night, and we’re looking forward to many more!"He encouraged audiences to check out the upcoming performance schedule. "Mark your calendars and don’t miss a note of these incredible shows—we’d love to see you at more than one!"This month’s slate of performances by musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary includes:• Thursday, March 13 at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s always popular “Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats, starts at 7:30 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). In addition, a special guest vocalist, Paula Johns, will be featured. Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge.• Wednesday, March 26 at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333). Another evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s “Jazz & Joe” starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: Dell’Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Segal (bass) and Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge.• Thursday, March 27 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). An evening of “Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: Dell’Orefice (piano), Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Segal (bass) and Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this two-hour event is free of charge.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from over 100 individual donors as well as corporate sponsors including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.thejazzsanctuary.com

