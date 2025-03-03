DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, March 3 (published March 3, 2025)

Minnesota’s moose population remains relatively stable

The most recent Minnesota moose population estimate is approximately 4,040 animals, according to the results of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ 2025 population survey.

Results continue to suggest that after a steep decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized and has fluctuated around 3,700 animals in recent years.

While recent estimates suggest continued stability in the population and reproductive success, Minnesota DNR researchers point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk. Presently, the long-term survey trends indicate the moose population has declined approximately 60% since the mid-2000s. Climate change, parasites, and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part in the long-term survival of the moose population.

Both the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority are full partners on the moose survey and contributed funding and personnel for the 2025 annual survey. The survey is available on the Minnesota DNR’s moose management webpage.

Minnesota DNR hosts webinars on noxious plants, ticks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

Next up on Wednesday, March 5, Emilie Justen, a noxious plant expert with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will discuss poison ivy and a few other plants that can make a day out in nature unpleasant if people encounter them. Justen will share how to identify and avoid these plants and things to know about controlling or managing them.

Then, on Wednesday, March 12, Minnesota DNR safety program staff will talk ticks. Minnesota is home to 13 different tick species, but three species are of concern for transmitting tick-borne illnesses. Staff will discuss the blacklegged, American dog and Lone Star ticks and the tick-borne illnesses they have the potential to transmit. Staff will also discuss different prevention methods and strategies to minimize risk of tick bites throughout the year.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.