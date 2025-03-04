Jason Schenker’s New Book Cold War Two Exploring the Future of the U.S.-China Conflict Ranked #1 New Release on Amazon

Schenker's forthcoming #1 New Release is Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain

It's exciting to see preorders have already made my book Cold War Two a #1 New Release on Amazon! I look forward to my book's publication and impact on geopolitical and economic security discourses.” — Jason Schenker, Author of Cold War Two

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geopolitical tensions are rising and global markets face increasing uncertainty. To address these topics and more, top-ranked economist, leading futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker will be releasing his forthcoming book Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain.Set to be published on March 24, 2025, Schenker’s book is now available for preorder on Amazon: Preorder Here This book became the #1 Top New Release on Amazon for Microeconomics on March 3, 2025.Understanding the New Global Conflict: Cold War TwoThe world is in the middle of Cold War Two—a high-stakes conflict between the United States and China, along with their respective allies. In recent years, trade, technology, finance, and supply chain have become battlegrounds in this intensifying competition, pushing the global economy to the brink.In Cold War Two, Schenker will provide historical perspectives, economic analysis, and futurist scenarios that help businesses, investors, and policymakers navigate this new era of geopolitical and economic conflict. With deep expertise in economic security, financial markets, energy, and national defense, Schenker will examine the forces driving the conflict and outline key risks and opportunities for the decade ahead and beyond.“Will Cold War Two be won through economic warfare, technological supremacy, or financial leverage? How will businesses, industries, and nations be impacted?” Schenker asks. “The future is being written now—and those who prepare will be best positioned to win.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, which provides training and consulting services to help businesses navigate uncertainty and prepare to win in the future. He is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, a leading provider of executive foresight education.Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 different categories since 2011. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, and economic futurist, Schenker has delivered over 1,200 speeches and given more than 1,000 television interviews on finance, energy, supply chains, technology, and economic security.A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Schenker has written 36 books, including 15 #1 Amazon bestsellers, such as Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by over 1.3 million people worldwide.Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).Cold War Two– A Registered TrademarkCold War Twois a USPTO-registered trademark of Prestige Economics in classes 9, 16, 35, and 41 and a UKIPO-registered trademark in classes 35 and 41. Prestige Economics provides strategic training and consulting to help organizations navigate economic and geopolitical uncertainty in this new era of global competition and conflict.Preorder Cold War Two TodayCold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain will be released on March 24, 2025. Preorder now on Amazon here. For more information, visit:🔹 Jason Schenker’s Official Website: www.JasonSchenker.com 🔹 Prestige Economics: www.PrestigeEconomics.com 🔹 The Futurist Institute: www.FuturistInstitute.org 🔹 Publisher: Prestige Professional Publishing: www.p3pub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.