March 3, 2025 CHIZ WELCOMES KOKO'S OFFER TO HELP DRAFT REVISED IMPEACHMENT RULES Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero on Monday (March 3) welcomed Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III's willingness to lead the drafting of revised impeachment rules for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. This task, as recommended by Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, will be undertaken through a special subcommittee as the chamber prepares ahead of the convening of the Impeachment Court where senators will sit as judges. "I welcome and thank Sen. Pimentel's offer to help draft the proposed rules. I will instruct the legal team to coordinate with him on this matter," said the Senate Chief. "Again, all of these (rules, calendar, etc.) are simply proposals that will have to be approved in plenary and/or by the Impeachment Court once we resume and/or convene," he clarified. Senator Pimentel, over the weekend, expressed his readiness to take on the task, noting that he would wait for an official assignment before proceeding. "There is no problem. We are only five lawyers in the Senate today, so there may be no other choice," he said. The Senate President emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and coordination to ensure a fair and just impeachment process. "We must ensure that the rules and procedures are meticulously crafted to uphold the principles of justice and accountability." Based on the timeframe proposed by the Senate leader, the Articles of Impeachment will be presented to the plenary upon the reopening of the session on June 2 and trial will begin on July 30.

