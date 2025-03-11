Smart Radar System (SRS) nominates REPfirm by EVONOMY Group to represent its solutions in North America

REPfirm will officially represent and sell SRS' industry-leading imaging radar solutions across multiple industry verticals

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Radar System Inc. (SRS), a leader in 4D imaging radar technology for mobility & industrial applications, announced that REPfirm , the leading North American manufacturer's representative firm offering Technical Sales & Business Development services, has been nominated to represent and sell SRS solutions in North America.Smart Radar System Inc. was established in 2017 with its main business focused on the commercialization of autonomous mobility, vehicle occupant detection (in-cabin), advanced object detection, and smart healthcare using its advanced image radar technology. REPfirm was established in 2022 as an independent brand within EVONOMY Group which provides suppliers with specialized technical sales representation for Electrification, Autonomous, Connectivity, and Software technologies. SRS' solutions are also featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand, an independent brand within EVONOMY Group specializing in conceptualizing next-generation E/E architectures for OEMs and providing technology consulting.“We are pleased to nominate REPfirm as an authorized SRS representative in North America," said Paul YH Kim, CEO of Smart Radar System. "REPfirm has advanced knowledge & insights of future OEM programs, enabling our solutions to be first to market in cutting-edge applications."ABOUT SMART RADAR SYSTEM, INC.Smart Radar System Inc. (SRS) offers industry-leading imaging radar technologies for mobility & industrial applications. Headquartered in South Korea, SRS' engineering team has rich expertise in RF antenna design, hardware mechanics, radar signal processing, and software algorithms including data-based machine learning & big data integration.For more information about Smart Radar System, please visit: www.smartradarsystem.com ContactsName: Sun-Kwang Lee / Sales TeamEmail: sklee@smartradarsystem.com, info@smartradarsystem.comTel: +82-(0)10-2876-8637ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.

