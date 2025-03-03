Beaufort Native Leads the Way at FRCE

From writing a report titled “The Sound of Freedom” in elementary school to later enlisting in the Army, Beaufort, North Carolina, native David Rose has always been driven by a deep sense of dedication to serving his country.

Today, as the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) executive director – the senior civilian for a command workforce comprised of more than 4,000 civilian, contractor and military personnel – Rose continues to embody that commitment, proving that his passion for service has only grown stronger with time.

Growing up in Eastern North Carolina, a region with strong military ties, Rose developed an appreciation for the armed forces and a lifelong desire to pursue law enforcement. This passion led him to join the Army in 1996, where he served as a military police officer during his five-year enlistment. Rose said several experiences throughout his youth inspired him to enlist, making it an obvious choice after graduating from East Carteret High School.

“As a child, I was fixated on becoming a police officer, but I also knew I wanted to serve my country in some capacity,” said Rose. “My grandfather and uncle served, so I felt inspired by them. Back in high school, I did some ride alongs with deputy sheriffs and state troopers who were mostly former military. They would tell me stories about their time in the military and I remember their advice was to join, so that also contributed to my decision.

“Not only that, just being surrounded by the military presence here in Eastern North Carolina during my childhood was inspiring,” Rose continued. “The air shows, going to the state port in Morehead City to be a part of the fanfare as the Marines, sailors and soldiers returned from Operation Desert Storm, it all played a part in my decision. So, when I realized the Army offered my choice of military occupational specialty, it was a no-brainer.”

After separating from the Army with an honorable discharge in 2001, Rose returned to Eastern North Carolina for a brief stint with the State of North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Soon after hearing about all the opportunities going on at the Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP), Rose decided to make a career change and accepted employment with Raytheon Aerospace supporting NADEP, which is now known as FRCE.

“I had recently married, and we had our first child,” said Rose. “I decided it was a good time to reevaluate my career path.

“Having grown up in the area, I was well aware of the many folks from the community that served in this command, to include some family members,” he continued. “Because of that, I already knew about the depot and its mission, and I was really intrigued by the opportunities here. Not only that, but it also allowed me to continue to serve my country in a similar capacity.”

In 2002, Rose accepted employment as a civil servant and started his career with FRCE as a pneudraulic systems worker for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Production Department, formerly known as the Production Floor Trades Department. He has since worked his way up the chain of command, gaining years of large-scale experience in diversified logistics and industrial operations, all of which led him to his current role of executive director.

“I have been fortunate to be a part of the FRC East team for well over 20 years now and have grown very passionate for FRC East, its workforce and capabilities,” he said. “The people employed here are proud Americans and proud to support the mission. It’s not just a job. It’s a career, it’s a family, and I am incredibly grateful to be a part of it.”

As a military aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul depot, FRCE’s mission is to provide the nation’s military with the highest quality aircraft, engines, components and field services on time and at the best value to the American taxpayer. Rose said this is why the work FRCE does is so critical.

“What we do here is absolutely vital to national security,” said Rose. “As part of the Commander Fleet Readiness Centers, the FRC East team plays a crucial role in ensuring our military aviators, crew members and teammates can carry out their missions safely and efficiently. That’s why it’s imperative that we put forth our best efforts and diligence in producing high-quality products for the warfighter. We want them to have dependable assets for when they must take the fight to the enemy.”

Rose said his experiences within the greater Naval Aviation Enterprise have helped him understand the role and impact the depot’s civilian workforce plays in supporting the Navy and Marine Corps fleet readiness, as well as the other services.

“Back when I was an artisan on the shop floor, I remember the lasting impression of seeing aircraft and engines that were the result of the casualty of battle,” said Rose. “Seeing an engine with shrapnel or foreign object debris damage, or an aircraft riddled with holes from enemy fire — holy moly, it really puts everything into perspective. You’re looking at the very evidence of what our nation’s military members are subjected to as they defend our country. It gives you a sense of humility and pride because our mission here at FRC East is to turn those battle-damaged aircraft into mission-ready and fully combat-capable machines.”

Sharing experiences like those with colleagues at FRCE has shown him that the depot’s strength truly lies in its people.

“During my time here, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most selfless, skilled and dedicated individuals in the world,” said Rose. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the loyalty and dedication from many of the people who work here, and I can say with certainty that what makes FRC East truly special is its workforce. It’s not just about getting the job done – it’s about how and when presented with a challenge, we always come together to support each other and ultimately rise to the challenge and solve the problem.”

Having worked alongside many skilled and dedicated people during his time at FRCE, Rose values both formal and informal mentorship. That’s why, in his new role, he plans to continue encouraging mentorship within the command.

“As I sit here now, I can think of at least 20 individuals from our various occupations who have, through the course of my career, poured into me the guidance and support I needed to get to where I am today,” he said. “I admit, I don’t have all the answers, but I know within this organization, we have the people who, collectively, have all the answers. That’s the beauty of the FRC East team and mentorship. There is no challenge that we can’t overcome or solve together.”

Just as mentors guide their mentees, Rose said he approaches his leadership role with the intent to do the same, believing that if you take care of your people, they will rise to any challenge. As a servant leader, someone who prioritizes the needs and growth of their team members above their own, Rose is committed to leading by example, willing to roll up his sleeves and do anything he asks of his employees.

“I won’t ever do anything or ask anything of my folks that I wouldn’t do myself or haven’t already done myself,” said Rose. “That was something that was engrained into me during my time in the military. At FRC East, we are the largest industrial employer, arguably, east of interstate 95. It takes the entire team being laser focused, understanding that it takes everyone’s skill sets, experiences, and knowledge to make our mission happen – it’s all of us.”

Rose described FRCE’s success as a puzzle with many pieces and, while each employee at the facility represents a piece, not all the pieces lie within the depot’s walls. He said a huge part of the puzzle is the support from the surrounding community.

“We are very fortunate to have overwhelming support from our local and regional area,” said Rose. “The city of Havelock, Craven County, and all of the surrounding counties, within a 50-plus-mile radius, the State of North Carolina, and last but not least, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point – they all support our mission.

“There’s nothing like the local community here,” Rose continued. “They’re all rooting for us to succeed. I’m aware of other communities surrounding other military organizations across the nation that may not favor them, but everyone here knows the importance of what we do. They advocate for us, and we are fortunate to have their support.”

In the end, Rose’s decision to join the FRCE workforce in 2002 brought him back to his roots: advocating for the military, just as he did in a book report he wrote in the early 1980s as a student at Smyrna elementary school.

“Back in the ‘80s, when I was in third or fourth grade, I wrote a book report I titled ‘The Sound of Freedom,’” Rose said. “It focused on the recent arrival of the AV-8B Harrier to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the importance of the military in the community. I remember making the point that, even at that young age, I valued the military presence in Eastern North Carolina and how it provides freedom and safety for all American citizens.

“That report was, and still is, a big deal to me because it inspired me to learn more about and defend the mission of MCAS Cherry Point and the depot,” he continued. “It all came full circle in the end. Fast forward to now, as the executive director of the same facility I wrote about in that report as young child… who would have ever thought?”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.