Statement from Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams on the confirmation of Secretary Linda McMahon

Washington, D.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) congratulates Secretary Linda McMahon on her confirmation to be the 13th United States Secretary of Education.

During the previous Trump administration, TMCF worked very closely with the administration and members from both sides of the aisle to deliver unprecedented levels of support from the federal government for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and their students. We look forward to working closely with Secretary McMahon and her team to build upon that success in the future.

Investing in education and America’s workforce is a bipartisan priority and we look forward to working with our allies on both sides of the aisle to advance opportunity for all by increasing investments in HBCUs, PBIs and their students.”

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696 clara.stamps@tmcf.org

