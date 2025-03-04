PRIME Medicine Expands Access to Naturopathic Care in Corona del Mar, CA

PRIME Medicine offers naturopathic care in Corona del Mar with personalized, science-based solutions for wellness, hormone balance, and regenerative health.

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME Medicine, an integrative medical center focused on naturopathic and regenerative medicine, is providing holistic, patient-centered healthcare solutions. PRIME Medicine is led by Dr. Garrett Wdowin, NMD, ABAAHP, FAARM, to offer personalized and comprehensive care that addresses the root causes of health concerns rather than just managing symptoms. With a deep background in environmental medicine and bioidentical hormone support , Dr. Wdowin works closely with patients to create tailored care plans that promote long-term wellness.“At PRIME Medicine, we focus on personalized care that empowers patients to take charge of their health,” said Dr. Wdowin. “Each patient is unique, which is why we craft individualized plans designed to enhance wellness and improve quality of life.”Services Offered:- Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT): Supporting hormonal balance for energy, mood, and overall well-being.- Regenerative Injection Therapy: Using PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and prolotherapy to encourage natural healing and pain relief.- IV Therapy: Delivering essential vitamins and nutrients directly into the bloodstream for maximum absorption.- Environmental Medicine: Addressing toxin exposure and its effects on health through detoxification and nutritional support.- Integrative Nutritional Counseling: Personalized dietary plans designed to support immune function, metabolism, and overall health.At PRIME Medicine, patient care is a collaborative effort where the entire team works together to ensure each patient receives comprehensive support. Through in-depth assessments, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and individualized care protocols, the team collaborates to develop well-rounded strategies tailored to each patient's unique needs. Dr. Wdowin and his colleagues integrate both conventional and alternative methodologies, fostering a dynamic approach that aligns with each patient’s lifestyle and health goals.Located in Corona del Mar, CA, PRIME Medicine is expanding its reach to help more individuals achieve their health goals. Patients interested in naturopathic services are encouraged to schedule a consultation to explore their options.About PRIME MedicinePRIME Medicine is an integrative medical center dedicated to blending preventative, regenerative, and environmental medicine. The practice provides individualized, science-based natural healthcare solutions. Through advanced diagnostics and comprehensive approaches, PRIME Medicine helps patients restore balance and vitality, offering long-term strategies for maintaining optimal health.

