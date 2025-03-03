A.I.S. Resources Appoints Marc Enright-Morin Director and Changes Fiscal Year End

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF) (“AIS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce appointment of Marc Enright-Morin to its Board of Directors. The Company announced the appointment of Marc Enright-Morin as the President and CEO of the Company on February 24, 2025.

The Company also announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31. The Company is changing its financial year-end to better align the Company’s financial statement and continuous disclosure requirements with those of its affiliates to streamline reporting its reporting obligations. As a result, the Company expects to file its annual disclosures in late July 2025 for the fifteen months ended March 31, 2025, including audited financial statements in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”).

Further details regarding the change in fiscal year-end, including the Company’s interim reporting procedures, are available in the Company’s Notice of Change of Financial Year-End, prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102, which is filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Marc Enright-Morin

Marc Enright-Morin is a seasoned entrepreneur and capital markets professional based in Vancouver. He began his career with a boutique merchant bank, where he played a key role in raising over $300 million for various public and private companies through global financial institutions, with a focus on Europe, Asia, and the United States.

With over 20 years of experience in both public and private markets, Mr. Enright-Morin has built an extensive network of investment banking contacts, which has been instrumental in the growth and development of start-ups and junior companies. He has served as CEO, president, and director of multiple publicly traded companies in the resource sector.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

With the recent rise in gold prices, AIS has renewed its focus on advancing its exploration efforts.

1. Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project

AIS holds a 100% interest in the 28 km² Fosterville-Toolleen Exploration License (EL6001), located just 10 km east of Agnico Eagle’s renowned Fosterville gold mine.

Promising drill targets have been identified at Toolleen, with geological characteristics similar to the high-grade Fosterville mine.

2. Bright Gold Project

AIS has a 60% stake in the 58 km² Bright Exploration License (EL6194), with the option to acquire full ownership.

The Company is currently reviewing results from its 2023 drill program and is preparing to define additional high-potential drill targets.

3. Kingston Gold Project

AIS holds a 100% interest in the 167 km² Kingston Exploration License (EL6318), which includes a small-scale mine with a 50-meter vertical shaft.

AIS will receive 15% of the revenue from gold sales generated from the Vendor's mining activities outside of their prospecting license.

These three properties, totaling over 250 km², are located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in Central Victoria, often referred to as the “Golden Triangle.” According to the Geological Survey of Victoria, up to 75 million ounces of gold may still be undiscovered in the region.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited

Martyn Element

Chairman

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board

T: +1-604-220-6266

E: melement@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

