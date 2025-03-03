Carrington Labs Accelerates U.S. Growth with Appointment of Brian Perry as VP of Sales

Carrington Labs provides next-generation credit risk and lending solutions that empower financial institutions to increase loan approvals, reduce risk, and optimize lending outcomes using explainable AI and alternative data sources.

The industry veteran will play a critical role in accelerating the company’s growth to lenders in the United States.

We are investing in growth and building our presence in this market because we know lenders need better ways to assess and manage credit risk.” — Jamie Twiss, CEO of Carrington Labs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrington Labs , a leader in explainable AI-powered credit risk scoring, has appointed Brian Perry as Vice President of Sales. The industry veteran will play a critical role in accelerating the company’s growth to lenders in the United States.Perry joins Carrington Labs from a distinguished career in financial services, including leadership roles at Experian, PwC, and Equifax. Most recently, at ARGO and Hummingbird, Perry expanded the companies’ market footprints by forging new strategic partnerships and enhancing sales platforms, which broadened access to innovative solutions for financial institutions.“Brian’s extensive experience in financial services and deep understanding of credit risk make him the ideal choice to accelerate Carrington Labs’ expansion in the U.S. market,” said Jamie Twiss, CEO of Carrington Labs. “We are investing in growth and building our presence in this market because we know lenders need better ways to assess and manage credit risk. Brian’s strategic insight and leadership will help us deliver real value to financial institutions looking for smarter, more transparent lending decisions.”Carrington Labs overhauls credit risk assessment by addressing flaws in traditional credit scoring methods. Its platform uses explainable AI and alternative data sources to give lenders a clearer, more inclusive view of borrower risk. Its sophisticated limit-management algorithms can result in up to 40% more revenue and 14% higher margins.By analyzing traditional bank data and open banking transaction data, Carrington Labs helps financial institutions make more informed lending decisions, creating opportunities to support thin-file and underbanked borrowers who lack traditional credit histories. To further its mission, the company recently joined Mastercard’s Start Path New Networks program “The market has been waiting for a company like Carrington Labs to bring new analytics to the financial services sector,” said Perry. “I see tremendous potential to help lenders modernize their processes, improve lending margins, and make smarter, data-driven decisions. I’m ready to build on Carrington Labs’ strong foundation and drive measurable growth.”Perry will join the Carrington Labs team at the Bank Automation Summit in Nashville, March 3-4. Carrington Labs has been selected to showcase their platform at the event, demonstrating the potential uplift and commercial value lenders can anticipate by implementing the company's solutions. The team will be available to discuss how Carrington Labs helps lenders reduce risk and enhance lending margins.Learn more about how the Carrington Labs platform works at carringtonlabs.com.About Carrington LabsCarrington Labs provides next-generation credit risk and lending solutions that empower financial institutions to increase loan approvals, reduce risk, and optimize lending outcomes using explainable AI and alternative data sources. The platform’s AI risk models are trained on over 1 billion data points and have processed more than 4 million loan applications, totaling over $2 billion in originations. Learn more about Carrington Labs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.