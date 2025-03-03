Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,755 in the last 365 days.

Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.33 and $0.03, respectively. For the full year 2024 and 2023, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.72 and $0.38, respectively.

“We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter and full year operating and financial results, highlighted by 11% year over year Core FFO per share growth, 5.1% Same Store NOI growth for the full year 2024 and a fourth quarter ratio of debt to EBITDAre of 6.6X, an improvement of almost one full turn over fourth quarter 2023.   The leasing environment in our markets remains robust, evidenced by our 21.9% combined GAAP leasing spreads in the fourth quarter, extending our streak to 11 consecutive quarters with leasing spreads in excess of 17%.  We remain confident in the quality of our portfolio, strength of our well-diversified tenant base and the ability of our team to execute on the opportunities before us to drive strong sustainable earnings growth through strategically focusing on sunbelt markets and leveraging our leadership position in high-value shop space (77% of ABR).  Our first quarter 2025 dividend represents a 9% increase from the prior quarter and today we are providing an initial 2025 Core FFO guidance range of $1.03 to $1.07. We look forward to providing more color on our fourth quarter earnings call tomorrow morning.”

–    Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results
All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (OP) unit basis unless stated otherwise.
Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

  • Revenues of $40.8 million versus $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.23 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. 
  • Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $14.7 million versus $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.  
  • FFO per diluted share of $0.28 versus $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2023. 
  • Core FFO per diluted share was $0.28 versus $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • EBITDAre of $23.0 million versus $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.8% to $25.0 million versus $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. 
  • Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5% to $24.51, compared to the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results
All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (OP) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

  • Revenues of $154.3 million versus $147.0 million for 2023.
  • Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $36.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.43 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $19.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.18 per diluted share gain on sale of properties for 2023.
  • Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.98 versus $0.88 for 2023.
  • Core FFO per diluted share of $1.01 versus $0.91 for 2023.
  • EBITDAre of $85.3 million versus $81.0 million for 2023.
  • Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 5.1% to $94.6 versus $90.1 million for 2023.

Operating Results
For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

  Fourth Quarter
2024		 Fourth Quarter
2023
Occupancy:    
Wholly Owned Properties – All 94.1% 94.2%
>10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 97.4% 97.5%
≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 92.1% 92.1%
Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 5.8% 2.4%
Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 21.9% 21.8%
New Leases 36.1% 37.3%
Renewal Leases 19.0% 15.3%
Leasing Transactions:    
Number of New Leases 29 44
New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $40.6 $26.7
Number of Renewal Leases 50 32
Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $15.9 $23.6
     

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

  • As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone had total debt of $632.5 million, along with capacity and availability of $125.0 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On December 4, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.135 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2025, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.045 in January, February, and March of 2025. 

2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company currently estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.33 to $0.37 per diluted share, and Core FFO will be within the range of $1.03 to $1.07 per diluted share and OP Unit.

  Initial 2025 Guidance 2024 Actual
  (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per
share and percentages)
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $17,135 - $19,219 $36,893
Core FFO (1) $54,158 - $56,268 $52,474
     
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.33 - $0.37 $0.72
Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $1.03 - $1.07 $1.01
     
Key Drivers:    
Same store net operating income growth (2) 3.0% - 4.5% 5.1%
Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% - 1.00% 0.81%
General and administrative expense $20,800 - $22,800 $23,189
Interest expense $32,000 - $33,000 $34,035
Ending occupancy 94.0% - 95.0% 94.1%
     
(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.  
(2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.  
 

Portfolio Statistics

As of December 31, 2024, Whitestone wholly owned 55 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 55 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 24 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties are located in the MSA's of Austin (6), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (13), Phoenix (24), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,445 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:30 A.M Eastern Time / 7:30 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website.

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-407-0784
Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8560
   

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Friday, March 18, 2025. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921
Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode (for all participants): 13747760
   

Supplemental Financial Information

The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition; pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations; statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business; anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects; amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “hopes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. 

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy and the real estate industry, both in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; our current geographic concentration in the Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix metropolitan area markets makes us susceptible to potential local economic downturns; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of our operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all: the timing and the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time.  Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself.  In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity.  FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Investor and Media Relations:
David Mordy
Director, Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  December 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
               
ASSETS  
Real estate assets, at cost              
Property $ 1,248,223     $ 1,221,466  
Accumulated depreciation   (246,534 )     (229,767 )
Total real estate assets   1,001,689       991,699  
Investment in real estate partnership         31,671  
Cash and cash equivalents   5,224       4,572  
Restricted cash   10,146       68  
Escrows and deposits   4,006       24,148  
Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1)   33,820       30,592  
Receivable from partnership redemption   31,643        
Receivable due from related party   15,186       1,513  
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs   14,693       13,783  
Prepaid expenses and other assets (2)   7,805       4,765  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   10,427       10,428  
Total assets $ 1,134,639     $ 1,113,239  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Liabilities:              
Notes payable $ 631,518     $ 640,172  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3)   40,703       36,513  
Payable due to related party   1,577       1,577  
Tenants' security deposits   9,295       8,614  
Dividends and distributions payable   6,931       6,025  
Finance lease liabilities   781       721  
Total liabilities   690,805       693,622  
Commitments and contingencies:          
Equity:              
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 50,690,163 and 49,610,831 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   51       50  
Additional paid-in capital   637,946       628,079  
Accumulated deficit   (205,557 )     (216,963 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5,713       2,576  
Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity   438,153       413,742  
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   5,681       5,875  
Total equity   443,834       419,617  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,134,639     $ 1,113,239  
               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  December 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
(1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts              
Tenant receivables $ 17,285     $ 16,287  
Accrued rents and other recoveries   29,964       26,751  
Allowance for doubtful accounts   (14,720 )     (13,570 )
Other receivables   1,291       1,124  
Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 33,820     $ 30,592  
               
(2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 59     $ 109  
(3) Operating lease liabilities $ 58     $ 112  
               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues                              
Rental (1) $ 38,932     $ 37,247     $ 151,260     $ 145,652  
Management, transaction, and other fees   1,906       277       3,022       1,317  
Total revenues   40,838       37,524       154,282       146,969  
                               
Operating expenses                              
Depreciation and amortization   8,652       8,428       34,894       32,966  
Operating and maintenance   7,538       8,101       28,205       27,948  
Real estate taxes   4,785       3,848       17,773       18,016  
General and administrative   5,579       5,002       23,189       20,653  
Total operating expenses   26,554       25,379       104,061       99,583  
                               
Other expenses (income)                              
Interest expense   8,222       8,303       34,035       32,866  
(Gain) loss on sale of properties   (11,913 )     620       (22,125 )     (9,006 )
Loss on disposal of assets, net   364       22       547       522  
Interest, dividend and other investment income   (72 )     (2 )     (87 )     (51 )
Total other expenses   (3,399 )     8,943       12,370       24,331  
                               
Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax   17,683       3,202       37,851       23,055  
                               
Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership         (1,528 )     (28 )     (3,155 )
Provision for income tax   (123 )     (111 )     (450 )     (450 )
Net Income   17,560       1,563       37,373       19,450  
                               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   223       22       480       270  
                               
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337     $ 1,541     $ 36,893     $ 19,180  
                               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Basic Earnings Per Share:                              
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.34     $ 0.03     $ 0.73     $ 0.39  
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                              
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.33     $ 0.03     $ 0.72     $ 0.38  
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   50,650       49,586       50,214       49,501  
Diluted   51,859       51,064       51,347       50,813  
                               
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)                              
                               
Net income $ 17,560     $ 1,563     $ 37,373     $ 19,450  
                               
Other comprehensive income (loss)                              
                               
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities   6,474       (10,054 )     3,178       (3,452 )
                               
Comprehensive income (loss)   24,034       (8,491 )     40,551       15,998  
                               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   223       22       480       270  
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   82       (139 )     41       (48 )
                               
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 23,729     $ (8,374 )   $ 40,030     $ 15,776  
                               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
(1) Rental                              
Rental revenues $ 27,580     $ 26,714     $ 108,930     $ 105,494  
Recoveries   11,549       10,538       43,558       41,109  
Bad debt   (197 )     (5 )     (1,228 )     (951 )
Total rental $ 38,932     $ 37,247     $ 151,260     $ 145,652  
                               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
     
  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 37,373     $ 19,450  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   34,894       32,966  
Amortization of deferred loan costs   1,106       1,089  
Gain on sale of properties   (22,125 )     (9,006 )
Loss on disposal of assets   547       522  
Bad debt   1,229       951  
Share-based compensation   4,579       3,727  
Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership   28       3,155  
Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases   87       94  
Building improvements received due to lease termination   (749 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Escrows and deposits   6,509       2,312  
Accrued rents and accounts receivable   (4,415 )     (5,973 )
Receivable due from related party   (40 )     (136 )
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs   (3,536 )     (4,592 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,279       2,484  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (220 )     355  
Payable due to related party         16  
Tenants' security deposits   681       186  
Net cash provided by operating activities   58,227       47,600  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Acquisitions of real estate   (55,751 )     (25,474 )
Additions to real estate   (22,410 )     (17,055 )
Proceeds from sales of properties   52,004       19,847  
Proceeds from the sale of property held in restricted cash (1031 exchange)   10,146        
Escrowed loan repayment on behalf of real estate partnership         (13,633 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (16,011 )     (36,315 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Distributions paid to common shareholders   (24,572 )     (23,684 )
Distributions paid to OP unit holders   (321 )     (332 )
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs   7,620        
Payments of exchange offer costs   (81 )      
Proceeds from (payments of) credit facility   (21,000 )     42,500  
Repayments of notes payable   (66,016 )     (30,945 )
Proceeds from notes payable   76,340        
Payments of loan origination costs   (789 )      
Repurchase of common shares   (2,641 )     (525 )
Payment of finance lease liability   (26 )     (14 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (31,486 )     (13,000 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   10,730       (1,715 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   4,640       6,355  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 15,370     $ 4,640  
 
(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.
 


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Supplemental Disclosures
(in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 33,663     $ 31,136  
Cash paid for taxes $ 432     $ 435  
Non cash investing and financing activities:              
Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 58     $ 976  
Financed insurance premiums $ 2,638     $ 3,002  
Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 36     $ 75  
Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 355     $ 17  
Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 3,178     $ (3,452 )
Accrued capital expenditures $ 2,062     $  
Receivable from partnership redemption $ 31,643     $  
Recognition of finance lease liability $ 86     $  
Building improvements received due to lease termination $ 749     $  
               


  December 31,  
  2024     2023  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,224     $ 4,572  
Restricted cash   10,146       68  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,370     $ 4,640  
               


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO                                
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT   $ 17,337     $ 1,541     $ 36,893     $ 19,180  
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO: (1)                                
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets     8,642       8,394       34,811       32,811  
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2)           404       111       1,613  
Loss on disposal of assets     364       22       547       522  
(Gain) loss on sale of properties     (11,913 )     620       (22,125 )     (9,006 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     223       22       480       270  
FFO (NAREIT)   $ 14,653     $ 11,003     $ 50,717     $ 45,390  
Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO:                                
Proxy contest costs                 1,757        
Default interest on debt of real estate partnership (1)(2)           1,375             1,375  
Core FFO   $ 14,653     $ 12,378     $ 52,474     $ 46,765  
                                 
FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION                                
Numerator:                                
FFO   $ 14,653     $ 11,003     $ 50,717     $ 45,390  
Core FFO   $ 14,653     $ 12,378     $ 52,474     $ 46,765  
Denominator:                                
Weighted average number of total common shares - basic     50,650       49,586       50,214       49,501  
Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic     649       693       653       694  
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic     51,299       50,279       50,867       50,195  
                                 
Effect of dilutive securities:                                
Unvested restricted shares     1,209       1,478       1,133       1,312  
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted     52,508       51,757       52,000       51,507  
                                 
FFO per common share and OP unit - basic   $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 1.00     $ 0.90  
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted   $ 0.28     $ 0.21     $ 0.98     $ 0.88  
                                 
Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic   $ 0.29     $ 0.25     $ 1.03     $ 0.93  
Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted   $ 0.28     $ 0.24     $ 1.01     $ 0.91  
                                 
(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership for the year ended December 31, 2023 and through January 25, 2024, the redemption date.
                                 
(2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.
                                 


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(continued)
(in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME                                
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT   $ 17,337     $ 1,541     $ 36,893     $ 19,180  
General and administrative expenses     5,579       5,002       23,189       20,653  
Depreciation and amortization     8,652       8,428       34,894       32,966  
Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1)           1,528       28       3,155  
Interest expense     8,222       8,303       34,035       32,866  
Interest, dividend and other investment income     (72 )     (2 )     (87 )     (51 )
Provision for income taxes     123       111       450       450  
(Gain) loss on sale of properties     (11,913 )     620       (22,125 )     (9,006 )
Management fee, net of related expenses                       16  
Loss on disposal of assets, net     364       22       547       522  
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1)           670       183       2,553  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     223       22       480       270  
NOI   $ 28,515     $ 26,245     $ 108,487     $ 103,574  
Non-Same Store NOI (2)     (1,183 )     (1,321 )     (8,001 )     (6,863 )
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1)           (670 )     (183 )     (2,553 )
NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)     27,332       24,254       100,303       94,158  
Same Store straight-line rent adjustments     (470 )     (274 )     (2,981 )     (2,602 )
Same Store amortization of above/below market rents     (158 )     (211 )     (748 )     (808 )
Same Store lease termination fees     (1,662 )     (98 )     (1,961 )     (687 )
Same Store NOI (3)   $ 25,042     $ 23,671     $ 94,613     $ 90,061  
 
(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest
 
(2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, and properties sold between October 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024 and properties sold between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024, but not included in discontinued operations.
 
(3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the three months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before October 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2023 and not sold before December 31, 2024. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.
 


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(continued)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre)                  
                               
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,337     $ 1,541     $ 36,893     $ 19,180  
Depreciation and amortization   8,652       8,428       34,894       32,966  
Interest expense   8,222       8,303       34,035       32,866  
Provision for income taxes   123       111       450       450  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   223       22       480       270  
Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1)         1,528       28       3,155  
EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1)         448       136       617  
(Gain) loss on sale of properties   (11,913 )     620       (22,125 )     (9,006 )
Loss on disposal of assets   364       22       547       522  
EBITDAre $ 23,008     $ 21,023     $ 85,338     $ 81,020  
 
(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our notice of redemption for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As of December 31, 2024, our ownership in Pillarstone OP no longer represents a majority interest.
 


Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Initial Full Year Guidance for 2025
(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)
 
  Projected Range Full Year 2025  
  Low   High  
FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit            
             
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,135   $ 19,219  
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO            
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets   36,781     36,781  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   242     268  
FFO $ 54,158   $ 56,268  
Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO            
Adjustments        
Core FFO (1) $ 54,158   $ 56,268  
Denominator:            
Diluted shares   52,084     52,084  
OP Units   649     649  
Diluted share and OP Units   52,733     52,733  
             
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.33   $ 0.37  
             
FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 1.03   $ 1.07  
             
Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $ 1.03   $ 1.07  
             
(1) Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more