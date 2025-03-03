Brands That Matter panel to examine Purdue-led pharmaceutical transformations

President Mung Chiang joins industry leaders during SXSW to discuss the university’s role in shaping the future of pharma

West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University’s position as a key player in the future of the pharmaceutical industry will be spotlighted at the Fast Company Grill on Saturday (March 8) during the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

President Mung Chiang will take the stage at the Brands That Matter panel titled “Innovating What Matters: Driving Pharma Forward,” along with Sean Bruich, senior vice president of artificial intelligence and data at Amgen, and Tatyana Kanzaveli, chief operating officer of Open Health Network. The panel will examine the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry through AI, strategic collaboration and next-generation innovation while discussing the importance of cross-industry partnerships to accelerate medical breakthroughs.

Purdue has emerged as a global leader in pharmaceutical and biotech innovation, collaborating with corporate leaders and pharma partners to tackle critical issues facing the industry. In January, in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company and Merck & Co. Inc., Purdue launched the Young Institute Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Consortium, a collaborative effort to pioneer advances in making medicines. The consortium will elevate and enhance pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical advanced manufacturing by developing disruptive innovative technologies, autonomous systems, and smart AI and digital technology, together with industrially relevant education and training for the next generation of scientific leaders and researchers. The collaboration also underscores a commitment to onshoring pharmaceutical manufacturing while bolstering domestic production.

Purdue also teamed with Lilly this past August to form the Eli Lilly and Company and Purdue University Research Alliance Center, which serves as an essential hub for collaborative exploration of new technologies that enhance every phase of pharmaceutical research, from discovery to delivery.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key component of Purdue’s One Health initiative, which advances knowledge and innovation related to animal, human and environmental health and well-being through novel interdisciplinary research and industry partnerships.

The panel featuring Chiang and Purdue’s overall presence at SXSW serve as a key starting point for the university’s enterprise marketing campaign. Supported by Purdue Brand Studio, the university’s central marketing and communications team and its own in-house agency, SXSW provides a major platform to amplify Purdue’s renowned reputation while showcasing its thought leadership and global impact across industries.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at our main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 13 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its comprehensive urban expansion, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

About Purdue Brand Studio

As its chief storytellers, Purdue Brand Studio champions Purdue University’s reputation as one of the world’s most innovative universities and amplifies its unifying essence:persistent innovation together. Purdue Brand Studio protects, positions and promotes the Purdue portfolio, equipping the university with the tools to tell the world about the remarkable impact Boilermakers make every day. As a unique leader in higher education

marketing, our team of over 100 professionals serves as the university’s in-house agency, leading brand strategy, marketing research, creative campaigns, digital and social experiences, strategic communications, and media relations for Purdue’s flagship West Lafayette and Indianapolis locations and Purdue Global. Purdue Brand Studio’s work has secured Purdue’s No. 1 ranking as the most recognized public university in the U.S. (No. 9 globally) in the 2024-25 Global University Visibility rankings and earned Purdue a place on Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list for four consecutive years. Learn more about our charge: marcom.purdue.edu.

Attachment

Derek Schultz Purdue University dcschultz@purdue.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.