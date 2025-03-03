Synergy CHC to Attend 37th Annual ROTH Conference

WESTBROOK, Maine, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products, announced today that it will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California. Synergy management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

To request a meeting, please contact your ROTH sales representative.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

Investor Relations



Gateway Group

Cody Slach and Alex Thompson

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com

