Mark Pribula Reveals Strategies for Managing Mortgage Rates in 2025

Mortgage broker Mark Pribula shares expert mortgage renewal tips to help Canadians manage mortgage rates in 2025 and explore refinancing options.

Your mortgage renewal is an opportunity to negotiate better terms and save money.” — Mark Pribula, mortgage expert at Dominion Lending Centers.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 3.4 million Canadians set to renew their mortgages in 2025, many homeowners face the possibility of higher mortgage rates if they do not explore available options.

Mark Pribula, a mortgage broker based in Vancouver, is sharing mortgage renewal insights that may help homeowners navigate rising interest rates, manage mortgage rates in Canada, and determine when refinancing a mortgage could be a beneficial choice.

Recent changes in the mortgage landscape have led to homeowners who previously secured lower rates now facing an increase when it is time to renew. This situation may affect monthly payments and longer-term financial planning. Pribula explains that interest rate fluctuations highlight the importance of comparing mortgage options. Brokers typically access more than 50 lenders, making it feasible to evaluate multiple proposals.

Pribula recommends reviewing renewal possibilities four to six months in advance, which may provide enough time to research and negotiate alternative terms. He observes that lenders do not always present their most competitive rates up front, and that consolidating high-interest debt can be another way to manage monthly obligations. He also suggests determining priorities for the new mortgage term, whether minimizing monthly payments or paying down the mortgage faster.

Banks generally offer only their own mortgage products, whereas mortgage brokers can present options from multiple lenders. This approach may yield a broader range of rates and terms. Pribula points out that professional guidance can be useful for preventing missed opportunities. He notes that establishing a specific plan before finalizing a renewal can help borrowers manage payments and pursue long-term financial stability.

Homeowners who wish to explore possible alternatives can consult Pribula or other mortgage broker professionals for guidance and information regarding potential mortgage renewal strategies.

About Mark Pribula

Mark Pribula is a Licensed Mortgage Broker specializing in first-time home buyer support, mortgage renewals, refinancing, and investment properties. By focusing on client needs, he simplifies the mortgage process and secures optimal rates and terms—without charging broker fees. His approach aims to save Canadians time, reduce costs, and facilitate sound financial decisions, whether renewing a mortgage, purchasing a first home, or refinancing.

For more information or to contact Mark Pribula, please use the following details:

Mark Pribula

Mortgage Broker

mark.pribula@dominionlending.ca

778-877-3440

https://markmakesmortgageseasy.com

