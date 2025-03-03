Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2025

CANADA, March 3 - The Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) is marking its 27th year this month with the theme, Cultivate your roots!

March is recognized as Francophonie Month around the world to celebrate the French language and culture. The Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is the perfect time to showcase the culture of Canada's diverse Francophone communities including here in PEI.

“The RVF is an opportunity to take part in French-language activities across the province and connect with our Acadian and Francophone community. As a proud Acadian, I encourage all Islanders - whether Francophone, Francophile or Anglophone - to join this month’s activities,” said Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs.

The RVF is an important annual celebration of the province's rich Acadian and Francophone culture, a vital part of the Island’s social fabric. Islanders are invited to take part in activities across the province, including a youth art and oratory competition, a maple products workshop in Summerside, and a concert by Acadian band ABOiTEAU in Charlottetown.

For more information, visit Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie.

Media contacts:

Nicole Yeba

Acadian and Francophone Affairs

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca