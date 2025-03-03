Boston Scientific and Physician Hit with Midurethral Sling Lawsuit in Orange County

Greg Vigna, MD

Dr. Vigna challenges Obtryx sling use, citing safer alternatives like P4HB and PVDF, and highlights serious injuries and complications

The pain syndromes that are caused by transobutrator slings are life-altering.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our client is seriously injured from the surgical implantation of the Obtryx sling. Our position is that the Obtryx sling is unreasonably dangerous and that there are safer alternative designs and options. When complications occur, early removal is required,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “We represent women injured by the Obtryx. In California, Dr. Catalin Marinescu, MD decided that the Obtryx sling was a suitable option for my client despite safer alternative options being available, and we allege that he did not manage the painful complications that followed. Reassurance is not a treatment plan."

This case is filed in Superior Court of the State of California, County of Orange (Case No: 30-2025-01462125-CU-PO-CJC).

Dr. Vigna explains, “Boston Scientific continues to use Marlex when there are safer alternative designs that include P4HB and PVDF. Profits over safety is not acceptable.”

What was reported about P4HB slings in the 2024 article, “Safety and Efficacy Report for the Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate as a Retropubic Mid-Urethral Sling (MUS) for Stress Urinary Incontinence: A Prospective 24 Months Follow-Up of New Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate TephaFlex SUI Bioresorbable MUS” published in the JMIG Volume 31, No. 2, February 2024?:

“Seventy-six percent and 47 percent of patients were objectively cured of SUI at 12 and 24 months, respectively.

Preliminary evidence suggests that a sling made of P4HB can be safely used for MUS procedures and could be an alternative for permanent polypropylene slings in patients that prefer the use of nonpermanent material.”

Read Dr. Deecken’s article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37984515/

What was reported about PVDF by Dr. Sabadell in 2021 in the Neurourology and Urodynamics, 2021: 40: 475-482?:

“Polypropylene and PVDF slings showed similar high cure or improvement rate (91.0% ves. 95.6%)… A higher incidence of long-term pain events were observed in the polypropylene group.”

Read Dr. Sabadell’s article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/nau.24586

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The pain syndromes that are caused by transobutrator slings are life-altering. We allege my client is severely injured due to Dr. Marinescu’s decision to implant the Obtryx and his failure to treat those complications.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1. Groin pain

2. Hip pain

3. Inability to wear tight pants

4. Clitoral pain or numbness

5. Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6. Tailbone pain

7. Anorectal pain

8. Painful bladder

9. Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

To learn more regarding extrapelvic pain syndromes: https://vignalawgroup.com/mid-urethral-sling-pain-syndrome/

Case No: 30-2025-01462125-CU-PO-CJC

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Orange



Legal Disclaimer:

