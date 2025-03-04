'A POSTCARD FROM JERUSALEM' wins the 2024 Reader Views Bronze Award in Fiction

A Postcard from Jerusalem Grand Prize Winner Cory J. Schulman

This coming-of-age novel by Cory J. Schulman earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces A Postcard from Jerusalem by Cory J. Schulman as one of the overall grand prize winners in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Schulman’s novel is celebrated for its compelling exploration of identity, culture, and self-discovery, distinguishing it as one of the standout entries in this year’s competition. The novel takes home the bronze award, an honor accompanied by a cash prize and special marketing promotions.Told through the eyes of Isaac, a young man seeking direction in life, A Postcard from Jerusalem follows a group of fifteen American teenagers on a six-month journey through Israel. Their adventure includes touring the country, living with Israeli families, and working on a kibbutz. Along the way, each teen grapples with personal growth, their Jewish heritage, and the complexities of life in Israel.Richard Bist with Reader Views said of the story, “A Postcard from Jerusalem is a fantastic coming-of-age story. Almost every single character has an arc of some sort, and they are each touched by their visit to their homeland. The story is both entertaining and educational, and I recommend this book to anyone interested in learning about Israel and its people.”“I wanted to create a story that captures the transformative power of travel and cultural connection,” Schulman reflects on the inspiration behind the novel. “It’s an honor to receive this award, and I hope readers find both insight and inspiration in the characters’ journeys.”A Postcard from Jerusalem (ISBN: 978-0964299740, Best Seller Publications, LLC, 2024) is available on Amazon and other online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHORCory J. Schulman is an author of non-fiction and fiction books, a freelance journalist, and the CEO of Best Seller Publications, LLC (BSP). This book publishing company provides financial backing to authors for book production, marketing, and sales fulfillment. BSP's top-selling titles include The Writer's Story and Textbook Follies. Learn more and connect with Cory J. Schulman at https://BestSellerPublications.com THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDS PROGRAM helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com

