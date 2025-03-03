ROBERT GARY MCGUINESS’ “THE ATTENUATING PURITAN” TO RADIATE A POETIC ODYSSEY AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

"The Attenuating Puritan" "Dropped Calls"

Author Robert Gary McGuiness presents a contemplative exploration of finding one’s higher calling amidst struggles

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A captivating examination of faith, selflessness, and perseverance, Robert McGuiness' "The Attenuating Puritan" takes readers on a reflective journey beside a selfless hero who must strike a careful balance between chastity and the residual weights of ancestry. At The London Book Fair 2025 , this moving literary offering will take center stage.Underpinned by steadfast faith, the protagonist navigates a world full of invisible obstacles, his actions driven by optimism and an unwavering search for the divine. In his quest to bring back Eden's former glory, every movement turns into an act of devotion; every breath is a whisper of attenuation, every adversity is a spiritual ordeal, and every victory is evidence of the human soul's tenacity.As he confronts the polluted sacraments of contemporary life—heavy metals, eternal chemicals, and the lingering effects of a flawed past—he emerges as a champion of renewal in his religious quest. Through his excursion, the book provides a moving reflection on the decisions that determine one's destiny and the never-ending search for love, morality, and divine grace.Author Robert Gary McGuiness, a Bay Shore, New York native, embraced adventure from a young age, journeying west to Arizona and ultimately settling in California in 1976. As a devoted participant in the "back to land" movement, he embraced off-grid living in Northern California, thriving in harmony with nature.In "The Attenuating Puritan," each breath is a hushed prayer for change, each drink a grace-filled moment, and every blessing brings the protagonist one step closer to heaven. A riveting novel that stays with the reader long beyond the last page, Robert McGuiness' work is about hope, perseverance, and the never-ending search for the divine in the earthly world.At The London Book Fair 2025, attendees can find “The Attenuating Puritan,” featured extensively on the shelves of The Maple Staple at Stand 6G40. Engage with this thought-provoking work and discover its literary richness directly from March 11 to 13 at London Olympia. To find out more, visit the official London Book Fair website to view The Maple Staple's exhibitor page or order a copy on Amazon right now!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

