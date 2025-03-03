CPS Technologies Corp. Conference Call Notification

NORTON, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2025 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday March 6, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 28, 2024.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-800-346-2923

Participant Passcode: 785874

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

