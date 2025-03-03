Nature’s Sunshine Launches First Integrated Brand Platform

Pioneers of the modern supplement want you to ‘Be More Earth’ in latest work from Crispin.

LEHI, Utah, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading natural health and wellness company Nature’s Sunshine announces today the launch of its new brand platform, “Be More Earth.” In the brand’s first integrated platform created in partnership with media and creative agency Crispin, the spotlight is on Nature’s Sunshine’s storied history of harnessing nature’s healing powers and sharing it with consumers. The entire brand platform and visual design are inspired by the Earth – its uniqueness, natural beauty and restorative power – while honoring over 50 years of sourcing the finest ingredients it has to offer.

“We believe that the Earth has the healing power that all customers deserve. Our new platform, ‘Be More Earth,’ showcases Earth’s magic and differentiates us from the synthetic, imposter ingredients and processes so prevalent within our category,” said Stephanie O’Farrell, Vice President of Marketing at Nature’s Sunshine. “We scour the globe for the best natural ingredients and produce our supplements in our own solar-powered facility—so everyone can experience Earth’s power.”

The new brand tone is rooted in honesty, humility, and awe of what the Earth can do. Nature’s Sunshine lets the ingredients speak for themselves. This comes through in the visual language as well, showcasing purity of elements and ingredients, honesty in real and raw details, and progress in the way that humans are represented in a state of symbiosis with the earth. Illustration was used to express our relationship with Earth beyond the literal, working with artist Thomas Danthony .

New work launches March 3rd on Nature’s Sunshine website, email, storefronts and all branded touchpoints, and across paid media including Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Vox, YouTube, CTV and Influencer. Crispin was responsible for strategy, brand platform and positioning, visual design strategy, web, and media.

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com .

About Crispin

Crispin is a chronically online media and creative agency making brands the conversation. Brands come to us with big ambitions. Call it advertising. Call it what you like. We’ve thought about creating a new name for it altogether, but then you might not know how to find us. Redefining creativity since 1965, we are the original business advisor and stand today as one of the most awarded advertising agencies in history. Visit crispin.com for more.

