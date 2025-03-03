Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Manzanos Wines S.L. to Domaines Michel Boutin

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of its client, Manzanos Wines S.L. by Domaines Michel Boutin.

Manzanos Wines is a wine producer and exporter with a 132-year history of providing high-quality wines from the Navarra and Rioja regions of Spain. The Company owns 10 wineries, with a total of 3,770 acres of vineyards under its management. Manzanos is the only Spanish wine producer with U.S. importers license, with an office in Miami and warehouses in Miami, New jersey and California.

A passionate entrepreneur and philanthropist, Michel Boutin worked for 19 years in securities management and is now focusing on the acquisition and development of real estate companies in the funeral and wine sectors. He seeks to serve people by offering them an experience that exceeds their expectations and creates a Wow effect. A humanist, collaborator and unifier, he knows how to surround himself with professionals and experts to implement improvement processes to increase the quality of services and the performance of companies. A popularizer, motivator and coach, he is involved in his community to use his experience and skills in human resources, business development and finance.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com, or call 203-389-8400 x 201.

