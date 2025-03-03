KARL BERGER’S “THE WOUND CLOSEST TO THE SUN NOVEL” TO BE IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

"The Wound closest to the Sun Novel" "Clipperton"

Author Karl Berger turns back time to explore regret and redemption with his latest historical piece

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his most recent, impactful work, “The Wound Closest to the Sun Novel,” author Karl Berger deftly weaves together the lives of his protagonists in three crucial historical periods: Bavaria in 1919, France during World War II, and France in 1960. This captivating and insightful story will shine as a highlighted piece at The London Book Fair 2025 The narrative revolves around Yann, a French journalist, lecturer, and Albert Camus researcher who is semi-retired and plagued by regret for the rest of his life. As Yann works through the difficulties of his subdued life in 1960, an unanticipated connection with Klaus—the son of a German soldier—revives long-forgotten memories. Klauss if the lone child of a German soldier named Karl, who rescued Yann in 1919. A broken and depressed young man, Klaus carries the weight of his father's legacy and the tragic past that shapes their family's bond.During the Second World War, Yann once more meets Karl who has become a German architect and Yann also meets a French engineer who later became a resistance fighter named Madeleine. One of Yann's most painful regrets in life is the result of Madeleine's attempts to persuade him to join the Resistance. Yann hesitates, resulting in her tragic death, a choice that haunts him, casting a long shadow over his later years.“The Wound Closest to the Sun Novel” dives into the complexities of memory, history, and the haunting power of choices. Yann and Klaus face their past and embark on personal journeys toward understanding and forgiveness. Karl Berger expertly knits together the characters' individual stories with the heavy burden of history, offering an exploration of the human spirit while reflecting poignantly on how the past shapes the present.Karl Berger is set to grace the cover pages of The Maple Staple Magazine in its March issue. His novels “The Wound Closest to the Sun Novel” and “Clipperton” will proudly take their place on the distinguished shelves of The Maple Staple at The London Book Fair 2025. Stop by Stand 6G40 in Olympia London from March 11th to 13th. Looking for more information? Check out The Maple Staple's exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website. Alternatively, Kindle and paperback editions are available on Amazon and other major online book retailers around the globe!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

