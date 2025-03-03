ROBERT N. ECKERT UNVEILS INTRIGUE AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025 WITH “THE YEAR OF FIVE EMPERORS: PART 1: PERTINAX”

"The Year of Five Emperors: Part 1: Pertinax" "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus" "The Baths of Caracalla"

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emperor Commodus's brutal reign has ended, yet the battle for power is only starting. Robert N. Eckert brings to life the tumultuous times of Roman history in “The Year of Five Emperors: Part 1: Pertinax,” which will take center stage at The London Book Fair 2025 The empire faces a crisis, igniting intense rivalry over the question of succession. The Senate chooses the capable but ill-fated Pertinax, as the Praetorian Guard covets the riches of Didius Julianus. Clodius Albinus asserts his legitimacy through lineage, Septimius Severus commands the legions, and Pescennius Niger captures the hearts of the Roman people. Rival gods actively compete for the hearts and minds of the citizens, intensifying the fractures in an already divided Rome.In the midst of political upheaval, the book tracks the household of Tullius Secundus, a senator from the old guard, as they navigate treacherous times, seeking stability, love, and purpose. Through vivid historical detail and compelling narrative, Eckert immerses readers in an empire on the verge of collapse, where Rome's fate is at stake and power is gained by any means necessary.With degrees in mathematics, philosophy, and law, Robert N. Eckert has always had a deep interest in linguistics and history. He teaches in the Detroit area, infusing his writing with a wealth of interdisciplinary knowledge. His profound interests in history and linguistics shape his work, infusing it with depth and authenticity that enriches his storytelling.A fascinating look into a crucial period in Roman history, "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 1 – Pertinax" by Robert N. Eckert combines painstaking historical accuracy with skillful storytelling. Its intricately rendered characters, intense drama, and examination of fate, loyalty, and power will enthrall readers.Discover this captivating literary gem on the spotlight shelves of The Maple Staple at The London Book Fair 2025, taking place at Olympia London. Visit Stand 6G40 from March 11th to 13th. Check out The Maple Staple's exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website to see the complete list of offerings. Grab all a copy now on Amazon and other major online book retailers around the globe!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

