CRIME FICTION 'DEPUTY DAWG OR D.B. COOPER' TO TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

Deputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper

Author Maureen Anne Meehan intertwines two infamous cases with her newest gripping literary offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrying readers on a thrilling excursion through two of the most notorious true crimes of 1971, author Maureen Anne Meehan unveils her latest novel, “ Deputy Dawg or D. B. Cooper .” This blend of historical mystery and legal suspense is poised to captivate readers at The London Book Fair 2025.“Deputy Dawg or D. B. Cooper” explores the tumultuous journey of Deputy Dawg, a former hippie who embraced a life of crime in Boulder and Nederland, Colorado, culminating in the tragic shooting of Sheriff Guy Howard Gaughnor in 1971. A brutal, senseless crime ignited a complex investigation. Simultaneously, the book vividly depicts the mystery surrounding the hijacking of Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 in November 1971 by D. B. Cooper. Cooper jumped from the plane with $200,000 in ransom, disappearing into the wilderness near the Washington/Oregon border. This case stands as the sole unsolved hijacking in U.S. history.When Sheriff Kane is shot dead outside the Last Chance Saloon in Bighorn, Wyoming, Mary MacIntosh, the prosecuting attorney in Sheridan, Wyoming, is thrown into a new mystery. As Mac delves into the mystery of the killer's identity, he confronts the unsettling reality that the perpetrator might be one of these infamous characters: Deputy Dawg or D. B. Cooper.Former teacher, lawyer, and judge Maureen Anne Meehan is an author whose love of storytelling began after a life-altering experience. Native to Sheridan, Wyoming, she uses the stunning scenery of her native state as the setting for her compelling courtroom thrillers. Maureen, whose literary career has garnered significant notice, including a mention in The New York Times Magazine, currently resides in Southern California with her rescued kitties.“Deputy Dawg or D. B. Cooper” stands ready to seize the spotlight on The Maple Staple ’s highlighted shelves at The London Book Fair 2025, drawing in crime fiction enthusiasts, history buffs, and mystery lovers alike. Come and stop by Stand 6G40 in Olympia London from March 11th to 13th. Check out The Maple Staple's exhibitor page on the official London Book Fair website for more details. Digital and paperback formats are available for purchase on Amazon now!About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

