Carbon Steel Market Statistics, Size Will Hit $1.3 Billion By 2032 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand
This report makes it easier for existing market players and new entrants to the carbon steel business to plan their strategiesWILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled "Carbon Steel Market," providing insights into the market's dynamics and growth opportunities. The global carbon steel market, valued at $0.9 trillion in 2022, is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report covers key determinants of growth, market segmentation, and regional outlook.
Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-steel-market-A08203
Key Report Details:
Type: Low carbon steel, Medium carbon steel, High carbon steel, Others
Product: Carbon steel, Alloy steel, Stainless steel
End-User: Building and construction, Automotive, Shipbuilding, Others
Global Market Value (2022): $0.9 trillion
Projected Market Value (2032): $1.3 trillion
CAGR (2023-2032): 3.6%
Number of Pages: 354
Request PDF Brochure
Prime Determinants of Growth:
Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8568
Drivers:
Economic growth and increased industrialization
Infrastructure projects (construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and railways)
Heavy reliance in manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors
Opportunities in the automotive industry (focus on lightweight and demand for electric vehicles)
Restraints:
Fluctuation in raw material costs (iron ore and coal)
Price volatility affecting profitability
Presence of substitutes
Procure Complete Report
𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8568
Market Segmentation:
Type:
Low carbon steel segment held the highest market share in 2022.
Medium carbon steel segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.94% from 2023 to 2032.
Product:
Stainless steel segment held the highest share in 2022.
Carbon steel segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.87% from 2023 to 2032.
End-User:
Building and construction segment held the highest share in 2022.
Automotive segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.94% from 2023 to 2032.
Regional Outlook:
Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.82% from 2023 to 2032.
Key Players:
ARCELORMITTAL
DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
HBIS GROUP CO., LTD.
AK STEEL INTERNATIONAL B.V.
NLMK
DONGBEI SPECIAL STEEL GROUP INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD.
MARCEGAGLIA
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Access Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-steel-market/purchase-options
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.