Native New Yorkers Scott Stringer and Todd J. Stein Rally on the Upper East Side for a Stronger NYC

Scott Stringer and Todd J. Stein, both native New Yorkers, unite on the Upper East Side to advocate for a stronger, more vibrant New York City.

It’s an honor to be a candidate who is committed to representing the needs of our community and working toward a stronger, more unified New York City.” — District Leader Candidate, Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer joined dozens of Upper East Side neighbors for a petition kickoff event at the home of longtime community advocate Todd J. Stein. The gathering brought together local residents, activists, and supporters eager to hear Stringer speak about his vision for the city while reinforcing his deep-rooted connection to New York. Throughout the evening, Stringer engaged directly with attendees, discussing the critical issues facing the city and the challenges ahead.Stein, a lifelong Upper East Sider and candidate for District Leader of Assembly District 76, Part A, proudly endorsed Stringer, citing his extensive record of public service and dedication to fiscal responsibility, housing equity, and government accountability. Stringer, in turn, endorsed Stein, recognizing his leadership in advocating for safer streets, elder rights, and guardianship reform. The event was attended by many friends, including actress Trini Alvarado, a classmate of Stein’s from the Professional Children’s School, and NYC-based transgender host, producer, and writer who regularly performs at venues like Don’t Tell Mama, Mimi’s, and clubs in the Village. Also present was Craig Herskowitz, a former Assistant Counsel in the New York State Executive Chamber and Democratic nominee for New York State Senate District 2. Their presence added to the sense of community and shared history that made the afternoon truly special.Stringer, known for his tenure as City Comptroller, has built a legacy of fighting for affordable housing, advocating for responsible development, and pushing for tenant protections. His commitment to education reform has included securing better funding for public schools and expanding early childhood education programs. As a champion of government oversight, he has worked to ensure transparency and accountability in city agencies, holding them responsible for wasteful spending and inefficiencies. During the event, Stringer emphasized the need for strong leadership to tackle housing affordability, public safety, and the broader quality-of-life concerns affecting New Yorkers.Stein, who was raised in his apartment building by his parents since 1972, now shares the home with his mother, ensuring she can age in place, an issue deeply important to him and central to his advocacy. He has a profound personal connection to the neighborhood, recalling how his building was once home to notable figures such as former Mayor David Dinkins and Tony Bennett. A dedicated advocate for his community, Stein has long championed issues like pedestrian and cyclist safety, aging-in-place policies, and fair access to home care services. His recent work on guardianship reform has been featured in segments on In Focus with Cheryl Wills on Spectrum NY1, where he has shed light on the urgent need to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Stein’s mother, Felicia Stein, a longtime advocate for Lenox Hill who fought for public schools and local parks in the 1970s, was also in attendance. Stringer took time to speak with her and pose for photos as she prepares to celebrate her 91st birthday on March 12th.Beyond the petition kickoff, Stein recently attended the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club gala, a high-profile event that brought together numerous elected officials and political leaders. The evening featured a dynamic lineup of speakers from every borough, with Council Member Erik Bottcher serving as the MC and New York Attorney General Letitia James delivering a powerful introduction for Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker. While there, Stein caught up with State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal to discuss his campaign for Manhattan Borough President. He also spoke with Assembly Member Tony Simone about Simone’s recent birthday celebration, which was held at Suram Sushi restaurant on the West Side. The event was well-attended, drawing a large crowd of supporters. Chris Sosa of Sosa Strategies ensured that all guests were well taken care of, welcoming everyone as they entered and making sure the event ran smoothly. Sosa, known for his leadership with the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club and his work in political strategy, is a key figure in building support for progressive causes across New York. Also in attendance were East Side Council Member Julie Menin and Brooklyn Council Member Crystal Hudson, both of whom have been active voices in city government.Stein shares a commitment with Hudson in advocating for reform of New York’s guardianship system. Hudson has introduced legislation aimed at addressing the failures within the current system, which has long left seniors and disabled adults vulnerable to abuse and neglect. Her bill seeks to increase oversight and accountability for court-appointed guardians, ensuring that those under guardianship receive the care and protection they deserve. A key aspect of Hudson’s bill focuses on strengthening monitoring requirements to prevent cases of financial exploitation, mistreatment, and systemic failures. The legislation aligns with broader reform efforts by mandating clear reporting standards, enhanced training for guardians, and better protections for those placed under guardianship.This initiative comes in response to growing concerns over systemic failures, as highlighted in a recent ProPublica investigation titled Lawmakers Ignored Warnings About New York’s Broken Guardianship System for Decades. Here’s How They Can Fix It by Jake Pearson , which exposed widespread abuse within the guardianship system. Hudson’s bill reinforces the urgent need for reform, particularly for those without family advocates, often referred to as the “unbefriended”, who are at the greatest risk of mistreatment. As momentum builds for change, Stein remains deeply engaged in efforts to push for necessary policy shifts, ensuring that some of the city’s most vulnerable residents are protected.An important focus of Stein’s campaign is supporting local small businesses. As a small business owner himself, Stein has built a successful track record with Stein Entertainment Group, a company known for representing talent and actors over several decades for film, television and theater. Recently, he has received recognition from several cherished establishments in the Lenox Hill neighborhood, including Eddie's Haircut and Shave, Java Girl Coffee on East 66th (renowned for its warm, inviting atmosphere and offerings of tea, salads, and sandwiches), The Beach Cafe, Sam’s Shoe Store on East 65th, and Star Cleaners on Second Avenue. Linda, the proprietor of Java Girl Coffee, is especially celebrated for creating a cozy, community-centered space and has been a long time supporter of Stein for his community work. The endorsements of these small businesses highlight Stein’s commitment to promoting and uplifting the heart of the neighborhood.With the June primary approaching, which will serve as the election for District Leader, Stein remains focused on mobilizing the community and ensuring that local Democratic leadership is responsive to the needs of its constituents. He emphasized, “As we approach the primary in June, I’m excited to be on the ballot and provide an opportunity for constituents to have their voices heard. It’s an honor to be a candidate who is committed to representing the needs of our community and working toward a stronger, more unified New York City.” Like Scott Stringer, Stein, a proud native New Yorker, continues to demonstrate his commitment to fighting for a city that works for everyone, reinforcing the importance of grassroots organizing and civic engagement on the Upper East Side.

