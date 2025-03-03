Dental tQ Launches Comprehensive Talent Management Program for Dental Practices

Dental tQ

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental tQ, powered by Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , announces the launch of its groundbreaking talent management program designed specifically for dental practices. This program transforms dental team management through evidence-based tools, training, and a comprehensive curriculum that strengthens leadership capabilities and improves team collaboration.Dental tQ is a comprehensive, membership-based talent management service that provides dental practices with the resources required to hire, train, and retain top talent. This program delivers evidence-based solutions to common workforce challenges including competitive compensation planning, system onboarding, strategic workforce development, and effective retention strategies. For $150 per month, Dental tQ provides dental practice leaders with an all-in-one ecosystem to build and maintain high-performing teams. This includes on-demand digital training, live expert webinars, downloadable resources, peer community support, and direct access to SHRM-certified human resources professionals.“We know that attracting and retaining employees ranks as one of the top five challenges dental practice owners face,” says Productive Dentist Academy Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D., CEPA. “What we discovered was the limited resources for managerial training. Dental tQ was developed to address the needs of the smallest solo-practitioner to larger multi-office groups.”COMPREHENSIVE CURRICULUM ADDRESSES CRITICAL PRACTICE NEEDSDental tQ features an extensive curriculum developed by HR experts specifically for dental practices, including modules on Recruitment & Onboarding, Performance Management, Employee Engagement & Retention, and Talent & Career Development.Led by PDA Chief HR Officer and Chief Learning Officer Adrienne Reynolds, Ph.D., SPHRi, SHRM-SCP, Dental tQ addresses critical challenges facing dental practices today. Recent research indicates that only 34 percent of employees feel truly loyal to their organizations, while 58% feel trapped in their current roles. The program tackles these issues head-on by focusing on essential areas, including interpersonal communication, delegation strategies, and emotional intelligence development.“We understand that exceptional team members often transition into management roles without proper training,” says Dr. Reynolds. “Our comprehensive program ensures dental practice managers and team leads have the tools to coach effectively and create engaged, productive teams.”EXCLUSIVE TOOLS AND EXPERT SUPPORTDental tQ offers exclusive tools and resources to help practices:-Retain top talent and reduce turnover by up to 25 percent-Boost team performance and practice profitability-Develop effective coaching and mentoring strategies-Align team efforts with practice goals for measurable successThe program is supported by an experienced leadership team, including Victoria Peterson, S.s.D., CEPA, co-founder and CEO of Productive Dentist Academy and host of the Investment Grade Practices™ podcast, and Matt Hutchings, an employee brand manager with more than 15 years of experience in crafting compelling workplace culture narratives.Dental practices interested in transforming their team dynamics and accelerating practice growth can learn more about Dental tQ ’s programs and resources at www.dentaltq.com About Dental tQPowered by Productive Dentist Academy, the premier dental coaching, marketing, and business advisory company, Dental tQ is a comprehensive talent management program that empowers dental practices to build stronger, more effective teams. Through expert insights, practical job aids, and evidence-based instruction, Dental tQ enables managers to lead with confidence while fostering an engaged, productive workplace culture.

