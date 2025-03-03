Lenders One Unites Members and Providers to Help Drive Profitability and Celebrate 25 Years of Success

CANCUN, Mexico, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative (“L1” or “Lenders One”), a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions (collectively “members”), managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), welcomes members and providers to the L1 Summit, its annual conference at the Hilton Cancun in Cancun, Mexico. During the three-day event, Lenders One members will celebrate the Cooperative’s 25th anniversary, attend keynotes with industry leading speakers, participate in education sessions, and experience one-of-a-kind networking events.

Since its March 2024 Summit, L1 added 39 new members, enhanced its direct solution offerings, and added preferred vendors to support Lenders One’s 25-year mission to help its members increase profitability by growing revenue, reducing costs, and improving decision making. The addition of these new members amid the current mortgage origination environment is a testament to the Lenders One team and value proposition.

Lenders One offers its members a variety of direct solutions, capital markets and national programs products and services to help its members better compete and increase their profitability. Lenders One direct solutions include credit, flood, fraud, insurance, verifications, fulfillment services, quality control, title and escrow, valuations and vendor management. More recently, Lenders One launched and refined some of its direct solutions to enhance the value proposition for its members:

L1 Credit and Verifications. L1 Credit, a full-service credit reporting agency, is regularly evolving and adding new products to its already robust offerings. This year the following solutions were made available to members: ScoreNavigator ® : ScoreNavigator provides loan officers with access to a detailed analysis of a borrower’s credit health to help streamline the mortgage qualification process by identifying viable candidates for mortgage approval. L1 Verification of Assets: Powered by FinLocker ® , a financial fitness platform built on open-banking innovation, L1 Verification of Assets (L1 VOA) offers lenders a robust platform to order asset and payroll verification data and reports to accelerate their lending processes.



L1 Credit, a full-service credit reporting agency, is regularly evolving and adding new products to its already robust offerings. This year the following solutions were made available to members: L1 Flood. L1 Flood offers flood zone determinations that can help protect member clients by helping them comply with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). L1 Flood is now powered by ServiceLink ® , part of the Fidelity National Financial ® family of companies and the nation’s premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services. ServiceLink’s comprehensive suite of flood products and services includes ﬂood certiﬁcations, custom data and delivery solutions, life-of-loan-tracking, portfolio review, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) reporting information and more. The solution also features ServiceLink’s exclusive CertMap ® , a high-quality map showing a subject property’s proximity to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood zones with aerial images.



L1 Flood offers flood zone determinations that can help protect member clients by helping them comply with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). L1 Flood is now powered by ServiceLink , part of the Fidelity National Financial family of companies and the nation’s premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services. ServiceLink’s comprehensive suite of flood products and services includes ﬂood certiﬁcations, custom data and delivery solutions, life-of-loan-tracking, portfolio review, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) reporting information and more. The solution also features ServiceLink’s exclusive CertMap , a high-quality map showing a subject property’s proximity to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood zones with aerial images. L1 Insurance. Piloted in 2024, L1 Insurance is an innovative homeowner insurance solution that provides borrowers with multiple competitive quotes for the insurance coverage required to close their mortgage transaction. This solution is available through a collaboration between CastleLine® Risk and Insurance Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altisource, and VIU by HUB, an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, HUB International. Members can help their borrowers quickly get multiple competitive homeowners insurance quotes for homes located across the U.S. L1 Insurance integrates seamlessly with major loan origination systems to share borrower and property information with a team of licensed insurance agents, who can quickly obtain quotes for insurance.



In addition to its direct solutions, Lenders One has a suite of Capital Market and National Program solutions to help the members better compete. These Capital Markets and National Programs offerings include over 90 vendors and solutions providers which support all facets of the mortgage business. Since the last Summit, Lenders One has added 8 new Preferred Providers to its National Programs platform:

Blend: Blend is a leading digital origination platform that streamlines the mortgage process for banks, credit unions, and IMBs. By automating complex and manual processes with intelligent workflows, Blend boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances the borrower and loan officer experience for lenders.

Blend is a leading digital origination platform that streamlines the mortgage process for banks, credit unions, and IMBs. By automating complex and manual processes with intelligent workflows, Blend boosts efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances the borrower and loan officer experience for lenders. Blue Sage: Blue Sage is a leading provider of cutting-edge, fully cloud-based digital lending platforms for the mortgage industry, offering end-to-end functionality from origination to servicing. With a focus on innovation and client value, our API-driven workflow automation ensures maximum efficiency across all channels, delivering a superior experience for every borrower.

Blue Sage is a leading provider of cutting-edge, fully cloud-based digital lending platforms for the mortgage industry, offering end-to-end functionality from origination to servicing. With a focus on innovation and client value, our API-driven workflow automation ensures maximum efficiency across all channels, delivering a superior experience for every borrower. Bonzo: Bonzo is a modern CRM and conversation platform that simplifies client acquisition, conversion, and retention. Bonzo streamlines customer engagement for mortgage professionals by automating tasks and enabling efficient client communication via video, voice, and text—all within an intuitive platform that fosters authentic relationships while saving time.

Bonzo is a modern CRM and conversation platform that simplifies client acquisition, conversion, and retention. Bonzo streamlines customer engagement for mortgage professionals by automating tasks and enabling efficient client communication via video, voice, and text—all within an intuitive platform that fosters authentic relationships while saving time. CarShield™: CarShield auto service contract solutions help shield borrowers from some of the high costs of automobile repairs. CarShield offers a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

CarShield auto service contract solutions help shield borrowers from some of the high costs of automobile repairs. CarShield offers a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans. Credible: Credible is an online marketplace that enables consumers to compare prequalified personal loan offers from multiple lenders without affecting their credit scores. Credible partners with leading lenders, providing personal loan options for various use cases, including debt consolidation and home improvement.

Credible is an online marketplace that enables consumers to compare prequalified personal loan offers from multiple lenders without affecting their credit scores. Credible partners with leading lenders, providing personal loan options for various use cases, including debt consolidation and home improvement. HomeSafe: HomeSafe, part of the CarShield suite of products, provides new and existing homeowners with peace of mind by providing safeguards from certain unexpected home system and appliance breakdowns. This solution fosters sustainable homeownership with predictable premiums and service fees, potentially alleviating some of the financial burdens of unexpected high-cost home repairs.

HomeSafe, part of the CarShield suite of products, provides new and existing homeowners with peace of mind by providing safeguards from certain unexpected home system and appliance breakdowns. This solution fosters sustainable homeownership with predictable premiums and service fees, potentially alleviating some of the financial burdens of unexpected high-cost home repairs. MMI: MMI is a leading mortgage and real estate intelligence platform, integrating MMI Data Center, MonitorBase, and Bonzo to connect data, automation, and engagement. Professionals can track high-intent borrowers, monitor top agents, and launch automated campaigns—maximizing opportunities with predictive insights and seamless follow-up.

MMI is a leading mortgage and real estate intelligence platform, integrating MMI Data Center, MonitorBase, and Bonzo to connect data, automation, and engagement. Professionals can track high-intent borrowers, monitor top agents, and launch automated campaigns—maximizing opportunities with predictive insights and seamless follow-up. NFTYDoor: NFTYDoor, a division of Homebridge®, offers lenders and banks a white-label, automated “HELOC in a box” solution for their borrowers, typically providing borrowers with cash in days, not weeks or months. Lenders can power their HELOC business by teaming with NFTYDoor as either a broker or correspondent.

“We’re excited to welcome our newest 39 members to the Cooperative and pleased to gather with the member community to celebrate the Cooperative’s 25th anniversary at our Annual Summit in Cancun,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President, Lenders One. “This is a special milestone, and it is gratifying to see our member community recognize the value that Lenders One brings to their business. We remain committed to the mission of helping all members maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve decision making, and will continue to launch new initiatives and solutions to help their business compete.”

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and is dedicated to helping its members improve their profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originated approximately $372 billion of mortgages during 2023, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Press Contact:

Justin Demola, CMB

President, Lenders One

770-956-5809

Justin.Demola@lendersone.com

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.