Gen Unison Creates Gen Alpha Guide on Recommended Screen Time by Age

HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Unison published its Gen Alpha Screen Time Guide for parents and educators after a new study reveals that 40% of US 2-Year-Olds have tablets. The growing concern of the harm from early exposure to smart devices and increasing screen time among youth has parents calling for more direct guidance on recommended limits.

The 2025 Common Sense Census report surveyed the media consumption habits of Gen Alpha children aged zero to eight years. This is the first post-pandemic examination of changes in children's screen time on tablets, smart phones, computers, TV and gaming consoles.

Key Report Findings:

40% of 2-Year-Olds Have Tablets

Gaming Time Surged 65%

One in Three Young Children (ages 0-8) Use AI for Learning

Parent supervision varies significantly by platform, with 62% of parents watching YouTube with their children, but only 17% co-viewing TikTok content.

The report reveals that Gen Alpha children 0-8 years old are spending nearly three hours a day consuming screen media. The gen alpha age range is currently estimated to be between 0-13 years old as of 2025. This marks a significant increase from previous years, reflecting the growing integration of technology into daily life after the pandemic as children are back at school and daycare. Gen Unison’s director, G. K. Hunter shared, “while the 2025 Common Sense Census confirms the problems facing many parents, the Gen Unison guide ‘Top Strategies with Smart Technology to Protect Children’ offers practical solutions to these problems.”

This comprehensive guide on screen time for children contains guidance for:

Recommended Screen Time by Age

Consequences to Over Exposure to Screens

Proven Methods to reduce Screen Time in Children



One parent, Karina Araujo who participates in the multigenerational programs offered at Gen Unison said, “I’ve been worried about the effects of my cell phone on my son (6 years old) for a while. After reading the screen time guide, I felt validated because the impacts that I was seeing in my son were also happening to other children. Since I began limiting his screen time to an hour a day, he’s more focused on his home and less irritable.”

In addition to its guide on smart technology and children, Gen Unison has updated it’s Guide on Generation Alpha with research information for parents and educators to better understand the needs of our youth. Parents can get more support by logging into Gen Unison’s social media platform to talk with other parents and experts.

About Gen Unison: Gen Unison is a nonprofit dedicated to mediating the generation gap through educational generational guides, mentorship programs, and multigenerational group facilitation.

