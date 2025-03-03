JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight | DelveInsight

JAK inhibitors are revolutionizing the treatment landscape across multiple diseases, from autoimmune disorders to cancer. By precisely targeting the JAK-STAT pathway, these small molecules disrupt aberrant signaling that fuels inflammation and tumor progression. As research uncovers new applications, JAK inhibitors stand at the forefront of next-generation therapies, unlocking unprecedented potential in immunology and oncology.

DelveInsight’s 'JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline JAK inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the JAK inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s JAK inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline JAK inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline JAK inhibitors. Key JAK inhibitors companies such as Incyte Corporation, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others are evaluating new JAK inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new JAK inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline JAK inhibitors such as Povorcitinib, CPL409116, ATI-2138, SDC 1802, Zasocitinib, AZD 4604, INCB-160058, Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors, Ritlecitinib, Momelotinib, DZD4205, ATI 2138, CPL 409116, Itacitinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others are under different phases of JAK inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of JAK inhibitors clinical trials. In October 2024, Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed benefit in treating patients with JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis significantly reduced splenomegaly, and improved anemia that has not been previously treated with Janus kinase inhibitors (JAKis).

Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed benefit in treating patients with JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis significantly reduced splenomegaly, and improved anemia that has not been previously treated with Janus kinase inhibitors (JAKis). In September 2024, Eli Lilly and Company and EVA Pharma announced that the companies have agreed to expand access to baricitinib to an estimated 20,000 people in 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa by 2030.

The JAK inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage JAK inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the JAK inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

JAK Inhibitors Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are small molecules, typically around 400 Da in size, that can be administered orally. JAKs are phosphotransferase enzymes that associate with the intracellular regions of cytokine receptors, facilitating signal transmission to activate immune responses. Cytokines that utilize JAKs for signaling include various interleukins, interferons, colony-stimulating factors, and hormone-like cytokines such as erythropoietin. These cytokines interact with receptors that signal through different combinations of four JAKs—JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2.

First-generation JAK inhibitors, also known as jakinibs, such as tofacitinib and baricitinib (as well as oclacitinib for canine use), inhibit multiple JAKs simultaneously, thereby blocking a broad spectrum of cytokines. These pan-JAK inhibitors are being explored as potential treatments for numerous autoimmune conditions.

The JAK-STAT signaling pathway is employed by type I and II cytokine receptors, along with receptors for interferons and growth factors. Since these receptors lack intrinsic enzymatic activity, they rely on JAKs for downstream signaling and subsequent gene expression regulation. The name "Janus" is derived from the Roman god of doorways, symbolizing JAKs' role in transmitting signals from the cell surface to the interior. Each cytokine receptor is typically associated with a specific pair of JAKs, often forming heterodimers.

Upon cytokine binding, the receptors undergo cross-linking, triggering transphosphorylation between the associated JAKs. These activated JAKs then phosphorylate the receptor’s intracellular tail, creating a docking site for STAT (Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription) proteins, which are normally present in the cytoplasm. The JAKs phosphorylate these STATs, prompting them to dissociate from the receptor, form homo- or heterodimers, and migrate to the nucleus, where they function as transcription factors to regulate gene expression. In mammals, there are seven STAT proteins, each associated with distinct signaling pathways, similar to JAKs.

Dysregulation of JAK activity—whether through increased or reduced kinase function—can contribute to various pathological conditions, including immunodeficiencies, inflammatory disorders, hematological abnormalities, autoimmune diseases, myeloproliferative syndromes, and increased susceptibility to infections. JAK dysregulation can result from gene translocations, inherited or somatic point mutations, receptor alterations, or changes in regulatory proteins such as SOCS or phosphatases.

The development of JAK inhibitors has revolutionized therapeutic approaches for a wide range of conditions, from malignancies to autoimmune diseases. Initially introduced to treat rare hematologic disorders, these inhibitors are now expanding into broader applications, including cancer and common autoimmune diseases.

Given the strong connection between JAK activity and various diseases, there is growing interest in designing JAK-specific inhibitors for treating myeloproliferative disorders and cancers or as immunosuppressive agents. Advances in structural biology have significantly contributed to the rational design of these inhibitors, and in recent years, crystal structures of all enzymatically active JAK kinase domains have been elucidated in complex with various ATP-competitive inhibitors.





A snapshot of the Pipeline JAK Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Povorcitinib Incyte Corporation III Hidradenitis suppurativa; Prurigo nodularis; Vitiligo Oral Zasocitinib Takeda III Erythrodermic psoriasis; Plaque psoriasis; Pustular psoriasis Oral Ritlecitinib Pfizer03 III Ulcerative colitis; Vitiligo Oral CPL409116 Celon Pharma II Rheumatoid arthritis Oral ATI-2138 Aclaris Therapeutics II Atopic dermatitis Oral INCB-160058 Incyte Corporation I Myeloproliferative disorders Oral

JAK Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The JAK inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging JAK inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Key JAK Inhibitors Companies : Incyte Corporation, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others

: Incyte Corporation, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others Key Pipeline JAK Inhibitors: Povorcitinib, CPL409116, ATI-2138, SDC 1802, Zasocitinib, AZD 4604, INCB-160058, Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors, Ritlecitinib, Momelotinib, DZD4205, ATI 2138, CPL 409116, Itacitinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others

Table of Contents

1. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

