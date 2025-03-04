Urology Catheters Global Market Report 2025: Growing Demand And Technological Innovations To Drive Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Urology Catheters Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The urology catheters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is There A Strong Growth Expected In The Urology Catheters Market?

The urology catheters market size has grown strongly in recent years. It's set to grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $3.78 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of urological disorders, demand for urinary catheters for post-operative convenience, rising risks of UTI, and shift of patients towards self-care.

The market is expected to see strong growth in the coming years, growing to $5.07 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cases of tumors in the urinary tract, increasing number of BPH-related surgical procedures, rising cases of bladder cancer, favourable reimbursement scenario, and increasing number of surgical procedures. Furthermore, major trends in the forecast period include technological innovations, the introduction of biodegradable catheters, new product launches, expanding use of silicone-based catheters, and the integration of the Internet of Things IoT in urology devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20991&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Urology Catheter Market?

The rising cases of bladder cancer are expected to propel the growth of the urology catheter markets going forward. Bladder cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cells of the bladder, a hollow, muscular organ in the lower abdomen that stores urine. The rising bladder cancer cases are due to aging populations, increased exposure to carcinogens, pelvic radiation, and the habit of drinking less water. Urology catheters are required for bladder cancer patients to manage urinary flow and drainage, especially after surgeries or treatments that impair normal bladder function. For instance, in July 2024, according to Cancer Research UK, a UK-based charity organization, the average number of new bladder cancer cases in the UK is expected to increase from approximately 9,800 annually in 2023-2025. This figure is projected to reach around 10,700 cases per year by 2038-2040. Therefore, the rising cases of bladder cancer are driving the growth of the urology catheter market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-catheters-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Urology Catheters Market?

Major companies operating in the urology catheters market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., Coloplast A/S, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, ConvaTec Group PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Amsino International Inc., Well Lead Medical Co.Ltd., Urocare Products Inc., Bactiguard AB, CURE MEDICAL LLC., Degania Silicone Ltd., C R Bard Inc., ASID BONZ GmbH, CompactCath Inc., Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., UROTECH GmbH, J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Urology Catheter Market?

Major companies in the urology catheter market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products, such as intermittent urological catheters, to support periodic bladder emptying while maintaining patient independence. For instance, in July 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., a Japan-based medical device company, launched the OT-Balloon Catheter, an intermittent urological catheter. This catheter is designed for reusable self-catheterization, catering to individuals who struggle with spontaneous urination. Its unique feature is the inflatable balloon at the tip, which allows for temporary implantation in the bladder, offering secure placement during the night or while outside. This eliminates the need for frequent self-catheterization while it remains in use, providing added convenience. This catheter adapts to the patient’s lifestyle, offering flexibility and ease of management.

How Is The Urology Catheters Market Segmented?

1 Product Type: Intermittent Catheters, Foley Catheters, External Catheters, Other Product Types

2 Material: Latex, Silicone, Other Materials

3 Application: Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, Other Applications

4 End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

Subsegments include:

1 Intermittent Catheters: Straight Catheters, Coude Catheters, Hydrophilic Catheters, Reusable Catheters, Disposable Catheters

2 Foley Catheters: Silicone Foley Catheters, Latex Foley Catheters, Anti-Bacterial Foley Catheters, 2-Way Foley Catheters, 3-Way Foley Catheters

3 External Catheters: Male External Catheters, Female External Catheters, Condom Catheters

4 Other Product Types: Urethral Catheters, Suprapubic Catheters, Nephrostomy Catheters, Catheter Accessories

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Urology Catheters Market?

North America was the largest region in the urology catheters market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The urology catheters market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Urology Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-devices-global-market-report

Urology Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-surgical-instruments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders can provide you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.