Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Lt. Delayne Brown

NH Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division

March 3, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, March 1, 2025, at approximately 11:17 a.m., two New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Magalloway Road in Pittsburg. An emergency response was initiated by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and NH Fish and Game.

The crash involved one snowmobile operated by Rose Lydon, 65, of Kingston, MA. Lydon was operating her snowmobile on a connector trail to the parking area adjacent to Route 3. While crossing the entrance to the groomer parking area, she over accelerated into a street sign and trees on the opposite side of the entranceway. The snowmobile sustained damage and the operator suffered a lower body injury.

Given the location, emergency personnel were able get to Lydon quickly and bring her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further evaluation of her injuries.

The crash was investigated by NH Fish and Game and it was determined operator inexperience was the primary contributing factor to the accident.