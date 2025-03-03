CONTACT:

March 3, 2025

Brookfield, NH – On February 28, at approximately 4:15 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game and Wakefield Police and Fire responded to a snowmobile accident on the Cotton Valley Rail Tail. A 16-year-old was operating a snowmobile, and at one point, he accelerated sharply from a stop causing him to fall off the machine. The snowmobile veered off the trail where it crashed into a small group of trees. The operator tried for several hours to dislodge the snowmobile from the trees, and when he was unsuccessful, he decided to call 911 for assistance.

The Minor was uninjured and brought to Wakefield Police Department. The minor was picked up by a guardian and brought home at approximately 5:50 a.m. No further detail are available at this time.