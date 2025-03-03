Satellite Bus Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, Report

Rise in number of satellite launches and surge in investment by governments & space agencies propel the growth of the global satellite bus market.

The global satellite bus market was valued at $11.91 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Satellite Bus Market by Subsystem, Application and Satellite Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global satellite bus market was valued at $11.91 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. U.S. garnered the highest share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in space launch activities carried out across the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07764 Satellite bus or spacecraft bus is defined as the body of a satellite, which holds all the necessary components required for proper functioning of a satellite. Satellite bus is considered as an essential part used in a satellite as it stores all the necessary components required for functioning of satellite. Satellite bus is used a transport mechanism for a satellite payload. Although each satellite is different from each other in the term of size and shape, all satellite buses are similar in makeup.Satellite bus consists of several subsystems, each with a unique purpose. The structural subsystem consists of primary structure of spacecraft and supports all spacecraft hardware, including payload instruments.Orbit control subsystems (station keeping) helps in sustaining a satellite in its proper orbit location. Satellite thermal control systems are developed to control the large thermal gradients generated in the satellite.With increased production and launch of new satellites across the globe, numerous companies operating in production of satellite bus has carried out developmental strategies, which has supplemented growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, governments across the globe has been continuously investing in numerous space-based programs to keep a strong hold in space which has created ample opportunities for the growth of satellite bus market across the globe.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-bus-market/purchase-options The global satellite bus market is segmented into subsystem, application, satellite size, and region. By subsystem, the market is segregated into structures & mechanisms, thermal control, electric power system, attitude control system, propulsion, telemetry tracking command, and flight software. By application, it is segregated into earth observation & meteorology, communication, scientific research & exploration, surveillance & security, mapping, and navigation. By satellite size, it is segregated into small, medium, and large. Region wise, the global satellite bus market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By subsystem, the electric power system segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on application, the earth observation & meteorology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.On the basis of satellite size, the small segment is projected to lead the global satellite bus market owing to higher CAGR.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07764 The key players analyzed in this report are Airbus S.A.SBall CorporationIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)ISROLockheed Martin CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationSierra Nevada CorporationThales GroupThe Boeing Corporation

