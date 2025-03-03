Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream® Opens Applications In Search of 14th Brewing & Business Experienceship Winner

Philanthropic Program of Brewing Pioneer Kicks Off Annual Initiative to Nurture and Empower the Future of Craft Beer

BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams proudly opens applications for its annual Brewing & Business Experienceship, the signature initiative of the brand’s philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream®. In the search for its 14th Experienceship winner, the craft beer pioneer is offering brewers across the country a chance at unparalleled mentorship and resources to help grow their business.

The Brewing & Business Experienceship awards one lucky craft brewer the opportunity to work with experts at Samuel Adams’ Boston Brewery to deepen their skillset in the business of brewing and work side-by-side on a special collaboration beer. The program also provides lifelong support through the Brewing the American Dream® network.

Past winners of the Experienceship have come from across the country and from all walks of life, representative of the diverse range of passionate brewers that live at the heart of the craft beer community. From Checkerspot Brewing in Baltimore, MD, to Funkytown Brewery in Chicago, IL, and most recently Crowns & Hops out of Los Angeles, CA, each winner has engaged the program within the unique trajectory of their business. The opening of this year’s applications creates a window for a fresh batch of brewers to share their stories and ambitions in hopes of joining this distinguished group.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off the search for the next deserving craft brewer to join our Experienceship program," said Jennifer Glanville Love, Director of Partnerships & Collaborations at Boston Beer Company. "As pioneers in the craft beer industry, following the mission set forth by our founder Jim Koch, we take great pride in our heritage and our ongoing commitment to fostering the next generation of brewers. The Brewing & Business Experienceship is the truest reflection of that mission, and it is our privilege to provide a platform that helps talented, impassioned brewers bring their dreams to life. We look forward to discovering the next great innovator who will carry that spirit forward for years to come."

Brewery founders are warmly welcomed to apply by March 21st. A selection of finalists will be invited to the Crafting Dreams Beer Bash in NYC this summer to share their brew and business background with Samuel Adams representatives, media, and beer enthusiasts.

About Brewing the American Dream

Since 2008, Samuel Adams has supported its nonprofit lending partners in providing nearly 4,500 loans totaling nearly $113 million to food and beverage entrepreneurs in 41 states across the country. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to nearly 16,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained almost 11,900 jobs in their local communities.

About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

