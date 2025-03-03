XRP News: $XRP Joins US Strategic Crypto Reserve As XRPTurbo Presale Rockets To 70% Soft Cap Filled—Over 25 Days Left For Early Adopters





TALLINN, Estonia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto community is buzzing with excitement over $XRP’s inclusion in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, a milestone that’s driven XRP’s price to promising heights.

Yet, there’s an equally compelling story unfolding: XRPTurbo (XRT) , an AI-powered launchpad on the XRP Ledger, has already filled nearly 70% of its soft cap—and the presale still has more than 25 days to go.

[Buy XRT Token]

Why XRP Whales Are Turning to XRPTurbo

After a sharp 10.5% decline rattled investor confidence, XRP’s price has rebounded, rekindling optimism around the token’s long-term prospects.

But some market analysts suggest that the true revolution may lie in XRPTurbo , a platform designed to merge AI-driven automation with Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization on XRP.

By integrating smart contract execution, automated trading, real-time data analytics, and social media automation, XRPTurbo could be the one-stop shop for developers, traders, and businesses seeking advanced DeFi applications.

$XRT Token—Your Key to AI-Driven DeFi

Central to XRPTurbo’s vision is the $XRT token , capped at 100 million tokens for long-term scarcity.

Early adopters gain:

Priority Access: Invest in high-potential AI and RWA projects before the general public.

Staking Rewards: Earn passive income by locking up $XRT and helping secure the network.

Revenue Sharing: Receive a portion of future launchpad fees, incentivizing sustained participation.

With 60% of the total supply reserved for presale, early investors get the lowest possible entry point.

The final token valuation depends on total XRP contributed, ensuring transparent pricing and fair distribution.

[Buy XRT Token]

Lightning-Fast Presale Progress & Upcoming Announcements

Time is of the essence: 70% of the soft cap has been scooped up, and over 25 days remain in the 30-day presale.

The XRPTurbo team has also teased major announcements in the coming week—likely partnerships and development milestones—that could spur further demand.

Immediately following the presale, $XRT will debut on multiple DEXs, paired with XRP at an initial price set 25% above the presale rate.

Meanwhile, negotiations with three centralized exchanges and engagements with top-tier media outlets promise a surge in global visibility.

Experts foresee a scenario where XRPTurbo might mirror the success of existing AI-agent platforms, offering substantial potential gains for early adopters.

How To Join The Xrpturbo Presale

Here’s how you can participate:

Buy XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit and send them to a non custodial XRP wallet that can also accept XRP native tokens.

Use a non-custodial wallet (Xaman, Trust Wallet, Ledger) to hold your purchased XRP.

Go to XRPTurbo’s presale portal , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP to claim $XRT.

Receive your tokens via airdrop 24 hours after the presale concludes.

[Join XRPTurbo Presale]

AI has already begun reshaping the blockchain sector, and XRPTurbo stands poised to become the launchpad for AI-driven DeFi on XRP. The mix of advanced automation, staking rewards, and RWA tokenization is set to reshape how the XRP ecosystem evolves.

If you’re looking to secure a front-row seat to this transformation, now is the time to act.

Join the XRPTurbo presale before allocations dry up, and connect with the community on Telegram for real-time updates on partnerships, features, and presale milestones.

Explore the Xrpturbo Website for more details, study the Whitepaper to grasp the full scope, and don’t forget to join the Telegram Community for the latest news.

The next era of AI on XRP could be just one presale away—don’t be the last to find out!

Website | Join Presale | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f70b1a0-be0d-44f3-8ba3-74deb064f682

XRPTurbo XRPTurbo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.