Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 3, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry will hold a hearing called “The State of the Livestock Industry: Producer Perspectives.”

Appropriations

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold a Members' Day hearing

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a Members' Day hearing.

Education & Workforce

Energy and Commerce

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Strengthening WIOA: Improving Outcomes for America's Workforce."On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Moving the Goalposts: How NIL is Reshaping College Athletics."

On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Scaling for Growth: Meeting the Demand for Reliable, Affordable Electricity."

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Fixing Biden’s Broadband Blunder."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Building Our Future: Increasing Housing Supply in America."

On Tuesday, March 4, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called “Examining Monetary Policy and Economic Opportunity.”

On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, March 5, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Bridging the Gap: Turkey Between East and West.”On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing entitled, “Future of FEMA: Perspectives from the Emergency Management Community.”

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence will hold a hearing entitled, “The Digital Battlefield: How Terrorists Use the Internet and Online Networks for Recruitment and Radicalization.”

On Wednesday, March 5, the Homeland Security Committee will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “Countering Threats Posed by the Chinese Communist Party to U.S. National Security.”

House Administration

Judiciary

On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “Member Day: Committee on House Administration.”On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "The Right to Self Defense."

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "'Legislative Reforms to End Lawfare by State and Local Prosecutors."

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Understanding the Consequences of Experimental Populations Under the Endangered Species Act.”

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Examining the Office of Insular Affairs' Role in Fostering Prosperity in the Pacific Territories and Addressing External Threats to Peace and Security.”

Oversight & Government Reform

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing called “Leveraging Technology to Strengthen Immigration Enforcement.”

On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called “A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors.”

Rules

On Monday, March 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.J. Res. 42, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program for Appliance Standards: Certification Requirements, Labeling Requirements, and Enforcement Provisions for Certain Consumer Products and Commercial Equipment" (Clyde)

H.J. Res. 61, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Rubber Tire Manufacturing" (Griffith)

S.J. Res. 11, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management relating to ‘‘Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources’’ (Kennedy)

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

Small Business

H.R. 1642, the Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025 (Williams)

H.R. 789, the Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act (Latimer)

H.R. 787, the Plain Language in Contracting Act (LaLota)

H.R. 1621, the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Reporting Act of 2025 (McGarvey)

H.R. 1634, the ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act (Stauber)

H.R. ____, the WOSB Accountability Act

H.R. ____ , the 7(a) Agent Oversight Act

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called “Assessing the Threat to U.S. Funded Research.”On Wednesday, March 5, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing titled "End the Typhoons: How to Deter Beijing’s Cyber Actions and Enhance America’s Lackluster Cyber Defenses."On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Air Traffic Control System Infrastructure and Staffing."

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Coast Guard Acquisitions and Infrastructure."

On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Making Federal Real Estate Work for the Taxpayer."

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, March 4, the House and Senate Veteran Affairs Committees will hold a joint hearing entitled, "Legislative Hearing Presentation of The Veterans of Foreign Affairs Wars of the U.S. & Multi VSOs: PVA, IAVA, SVA, TAPS, EDF, NCHV."

On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on Veterans Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 1041, Veterans' 2nd Amendment Protection Act (Bost)

H.R. 472, The Restore VA Accountability Act of 2025 (Bost)

Discussion Draft, the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding VA Benefits Act

Discussion Draft, the Preserving Lawful Utilization of Services for Veterans Act of 2025

Discussion Draft, To amend title 38, United States Code, to allow for certain fee agreements for services rendered in the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of initial claims and supplemental claims for benefits under laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes