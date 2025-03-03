Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 3, 2025
Agriculture
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry will hold a hearing called “The State of the Livestock Industry: Producer Perspectives.”
Appropriations
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold a Members' Day hearing.
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a Members' Day hearing.
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Strengthening WIOA: Improving Outcomes for America's Workforce."
Energy and Commerce
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Moving the Goalposts: How NIL is Reshaping College Athletics."
On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 1618, the Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act (Latta)
- H.R. 1455, the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS) Codification Act (Carter)
- H.R. ____, the NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act (Obernolte)
- H.R. ____, the Advanced, Local Emergency Response Telecommunications Parity Act (Houchin)
- H.R. ____, the Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025 (Kean)
- H.R. 1737, To direct the Secretary of Commerce to submit to Congress a report containing an assessment of the value, cost, and feasibility of a trans-Atlantic submarine fiber optic cable connecting the contiguous United States, the United States Virgin Islands, Ghana, and Nigeria. (Plaskett)
- H.R. 1709, the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act (Landsman)
- H.R. 1679, the Global Investment in American Jobs Act (Evans)
- H.R. ____, the Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote and Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act of 2025 (Bentz)
- H.R. ____, the Consumer Safety Technology Act (Soto)
- H.R. 1721, the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act (Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. ____, the Awning Safety Act of 2025 (Balderson)
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Fixing Biden’s Broadband Blunder."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Building Our Future: Increasing Housing Supply in America."
On Tuesday, March 4, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity will hold a hearing called “Examining Monetary Policy and Economic Opportunity.”
On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:
- H.J. Res. 59, Disapproving the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to ‘‘Overdraft Lending: Very Large Financial Institutions (Hill)
- H.R. 747, the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act of 2025 (Barr)
- H.R. 910, the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2025 (Kim)
- H.R. 1474, the International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025 (Hill)
- H.R. 1549, the China Financial Threat Mitigation Act of 2025 (Williams)
- H.R. 1577, the Stop Fentanyl Money Laundering Act of 2025 (Ogles)
- H.R. 1602, the Financial Privacy Act of 2025 (Davidson)
- H.R. 1713, the Agricultural Risk Review Act of 2025 (Lucas)
- H.R. 1716, the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act of 2025 (McClain)
- H.R. 1450, the OFAC Licensure for Investigators Act (Beatty)
- H.R. ____, the Aligning SEC Regulations for the World Bank's International Development Act (Waters)
Foreign Affairs
On Wednesday, March 5, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Bridging the Gap: Turkey Between East and West.”
Homeland Security
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing entitled, “Future of FEMA: Perspectives from the Emergency Management Community.”
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence will hold a hearing entitled, “The Digital Battlefield: How Terrorists Use the Internet and Online Networks for Recruitment and Radicalization.”
On Wednesday, March 5, the Homeland Security Committee will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “Countering Threats Posed by the Chinese Communist Party to U.S. National Security.”
House Administration
On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing entitled, “Member Day: Committee on House Administration.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "The Right to Self Defense."
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "'Legislative Reforms to End Lawfare by State and Local Prosecutors."
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Understanding the Consequences of Experimental Populations Under the Endangered Species Act.”
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Examining the Office of Insular Affairs' Role in Fostering Prosperity in the Pacific Territories and Addressing External Threats to Peace and Security.”
Oversight & Government Reform
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing called “Leveraging Technology to Strengthen Immigration Enforcement.”
On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing called “A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors.”
Rules
On Monday, March 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:
- H.J. Res. 42, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Energy relating to "Energy Conservation Program for Appliance Standards: Certification Requirements, Labeling Requirements, and Enforcement Provisions for Certain Consumer Products and Commercial Equipment" (Clyde)
- H.J. Res. 61, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Rubber Tire Manufacturing" (Griffith)
- S.J. Res. 11, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management relating to ‘‘Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources’’ (Kennedy)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called “Assessing the Threat to U.S. Funded Research.”
Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party
On Wednesday, March 5, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing titled "End the Typhoons: How to Deter Beijing’s Cyber Actions and Enhance America’s Lackluster Cyber Defenses."
Small Business
On Wednesday, March 5, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:
- H.R. 1642, the Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act of 2025 (Williams)
- H.R. 789, the Transparency and Predictability in Small Business Opportunities Act (Latimer)
- H.R. 787, the Plain Language in Contracting Act (LaLota)
- H.R. 1621, the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Reporting Act of 2025 (McGarvey)
- H.R. 1634, the ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act (Stauber)
- H.R. ____, the WOSB Accountability Act
- H.R. ____ , the 7(a) Agent Oversight Act
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Tuesday, March 4, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Air Traffic Control System Infrastructure and Staffing."
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Coast Guard Acquisitions and Infrastructure."
On Wednesday, March 5, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "America Builds: Making Federal Real Estate Work for the Taxpayer."
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, March 4, the House and Senate Veteran Affairs Committees will hold a joint hearing entitled, "Legislative Hearing Presentation of The Veterans of Foreign Affairs Wars of the U.S. & Multi VSOs: PVA, IAVA, SVA, TAPS, EDF, NCHV."
On Tuesday, March 4, the Committee on Veterans Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:
- H.R. 1041, Veterans' 2nd Amendment Protection Act (Bost)
- H.R. 472, The Restore VA Accountability Act of 2025 (Bost)
- Discussion Draft, the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding VA Benefits Act
- Discussion Draft, the Preserving Lawful Utilization of Services for Veterans Act of 2025
- Discussion Draft, To amend title 38, United States Code, to allow for certain fee agreements for services rendered in the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of initial claims and supplemental claims for benefits under laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes
