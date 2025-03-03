11 Years of Excellence: PaymentFarm Rolls Out Innovative AI Anti-Fraud System and Global Card Processing Solutions for PSPs, iGaming and High-Risk Markets

Vilnius, Lithuania , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PaymentFarm , a global leader in payment processing solutions for high-risk industries, is proud to announce a series of groundbreaking advancements aimed at helping iGaming businesses and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) expand their operations and significantly reduce processing costs. This year, PaymentFarm has successfully integrated an AI-driven anti-fraud monitoring system into its platform while introducing the most competitive card processing rates available worldwide.

Solving, Not Selling: The PaymentFarm Approach



In today's fast-paced digital economy, high-risk sectors such as iGaming face unique challenges—ranging from fraud prevention and compliance complexities to managing steep transaction fees. Recognizing these hurdles, PaymentFarm has taken decisive action to address them head-on. The newly integrated AI anti-fraud system offers real-time transaction monitoring and intelligent risk analysis, effectively reducing chargebacks and minimizing fraudulent activities. By harnessing sophisticated machine learning algorithms, the system detects anomalies and patterns that traditional methods often miss, ensuring that each transaction is secure and that businesses can operate without disruption.

At the same time, PaymentFarm has overhauled its card processing framework to offer unmatched global rates. By collaborating with a broad network of financial institutions and payment channels, the company delivers secure, scalable solutions that enable iGaming operators and PSPs to manage costs more effectively while expanding into new markets. These strategic improvements not only lower operational expenses but also help businesses navigate regulatory challenges and meet the ever-evolving demands of global commerce.

Why PaymentFarm?

- Worldwide card processing solutions at best rates

- Secure multi-currency transactions (USD, EUR, GBP)

- Integrations with 600+ PSPs and financial institutions worldwide

- Customized solutions for iGaming and high-risk industries

- PCI DSS compliance for top-tier security and fraud prevention

- Fast settlements and flexible limits for seamless operations

"At PaymentFarm, we understand that businesses operating in high-risk sectors require not just robust security, but also cost-efficient and scalable payment solutions," said Olga Strelnikova, Senior Business Developer at PaymentFarm. "Our commitment to innovation is evident in our recent integration of AI-powered fraud detection and our relentless pursuit of the best processing rates in the industry. We are excited to help our clients overcome traditional barriers and achieve sustainable growth worldwide."

These advancements underscore PaymentFarm's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Continuously evolving to meet our clients' needs, we refine our services to deliver customized payment solutions tailored for the challenges of high-risk industries. Our forward-thinking approach helps businesses not only overcome regulatory and operational hurdles but also seize global growth opportunities.

We’re also excited to announce that PaymentFarm will be attending multiple iGaming events throughout the year, just like the recently concluded Sigma AIBC Eurasia. We look forward to meeting in person and discussing potential cooperation options. For more information about our innovative payment solutions and how our latest enhancements can help your business thrive, please visit paymentfarm.com or contact our media relations team at LinkedIN.



About PaymentFarm

PaymentFarm leads the way in payment technologies, delivering seamless, scalable, and secure solutions tailored for businesses worldwide. Our platform enhances global payment capabilities with the industry's best rates for card processing and multi-currency transactions. With over a decade of expertise, we provide customizable solutions designed specifically for PSPs and iGaming companies. Prioritizing efficiency and security, our advanced tools—PCI DSS compliance, AI fraud protection, and intelligent risk management—help businesses streamline payments, maximize revenue, and mitigate risk.





Olga Strelnikova Senior Business Developer PaymentFarm contact at paymentfarm.co

