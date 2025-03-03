40+ Exclusive Deals for Students, Teachers, and Healthcare Workers in 2025

SheerID partners with leading brands to deliver year-round, exclusive offers to those who make a difference in our communities.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, and its customers are helping students, teachers and healthcare workers make the most of 2025 with exclusive discounts from their favorite brands. More than 20 brands are partnering with SheerID to create offers for each of these audiences—all accessible anytime throughout the year.

“We’re honored to collaborate with our incredible brands to help students, teachers, and healthcare workers get the best deals all year, while providing an initial catalyst for creating life-long customers,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO at SheerID. “When brands build meaningful connections with these important audiences, it inspires loyalty that extends far beyond the initial purchase.”

Top brands are leveraging SheerID’s Audience Network to deliver exclusive, verified offers in 2025, with no extra memberships or accounts required. This approach empowers brands to forge deeper connections with consumers, turning one-time purchases into lasting relationships. If you are a student, teacher or healthcare worker, explore your exclusive offers below.

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

