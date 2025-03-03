40+ Exclusive Deals for Students, Teachers, and Healthcare Workers in 2025
SheerID partners with leading brands to deliver year-round, exclusive offers to those who make a difference in our communities.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for verifying and engaging high-value audiences, and its customers are helping students, teachers and healthcare workers make the most of 2025 with exclusive discounts from their favorite brands. More than 20 brands are partnering with SheerID to create offers for each of these audiences—all accessible anytime throughout the year.
“We’re honored to collaborate with our incredible brands to help students, teachers, and healthcare workers get the best deals all year, while providing an initial catalyst for creating life-long customers,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO at SheerID. “When brands build meaningful connections with these important audiences, it inspires loyalty that extends far beyond the initial purchase.”
Top brands are leveraging SheerID’s Audience Network to deliver exclusive, verified offers in 2025, with no extra memberships or accounts required. This approach empowers brands to forge deeper connections with consumers, turning one-time purchases into lasting relationships. If you are a student, teacher or healthcare worker, explore your exclusive offers below.
Students
- Bioelements is giving students an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more information, visit Bioelements Student Offer.
- Burton Snowboards is giving students an exclusive offer of 20% off select gear. For more information, visit Burton Student Offer.
- Codecademy is giving students an exclusive offer of 35% off Codeacademy Pro. For more information, visit Codeacademy Student Offer.
- Freewrite is giving students an exclusive offer of 10% off writing tools. For more information, visit Freewrite Student Offer.
- GolfPass is giving students an exclusive offer of 40% off a one-year membership. For more info, visit Golfpass Student Offer.
- J.Crew is offering students an exclusive 15% off purchases. For more info, visit J.Crew Student Offers.
- M·A·C Cosmetics is offering students 15% off online orders. Exclusions apply. For more info, visit M·A·C Cosmetic Appreciation Discount.
- Morningstar Investor is offering students an exclusive 90% off. For more info, visit Morningstar Student Discount.
- NBA is offering students an exclusive offer of $9.99/month for a monthly League Pass subscription. For more info, visit NBA Student Offer.
- Origins is giving students an exclusive offer of 15% off sitewide. For more information, visit Origins Student Offer.
- Paramount+ is giving students an exclusive offer of 25% off an Essential Monthly Subscription. For more information, visit Paramount Student Offer.
- Project Management Institute (PMI) is giving students an exclusive offer of yearly membership at $32 a year and up to 30% discounts on PMI Certifications, Renewals, and eLearning. For more info, visit PMI Student Membership Offer.
- Purple is giving students an exclusive offer of an additional 10% off. For more information, visit Purple Student Offer.
- Tarte Cosmetics is offering students an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit Tarte Cosmetics Student Offer.
- The Economist is giving students free access to its daily news app, Espresso. For more information, visit The Economist Student Offer.
- Unity is giving students an exclusive offer of a free Unity Student Plan, which includes free assets and a discount at the asset store. For more information, visit Unity Student Offer.
VIVAIA is giving students an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more information, visit VIVAIA Student Offer.
Teachers
- Burton Snowboards is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 20% off select Burton gear. For more info visit Burton Snowboards Teacher Offer.
- Codecademy is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 50% off Pro and Plus Annual Plans. For more info, visit Codecademy Teacher Offer.
- Cosco Kids is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 20% off sitewide! For more info, visit Cosco Hero Offer.
- Freewrite is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 10% off devices. For more info, visit Freewrite Education Offer.
- Hers is offering educators compounded GLP-1 medications for as low as $99/month for 12-months. For more info, visit Hers Appreciation Discount.
- Hims is offering educators compounded GLP-1 medications for as low as $99/month for 12-months. For more info, visit Hims Appreciation Discount.
- J.Crew is offering teachers an exclusive 15% off purchase. For more info visit J.Crew Teacher Discount.
- M·A·C Cosmetics is offering teachers 15% off online orders. Exclusions apply. For more info, visit M·A·C Cosmetic Appreciation Discount.
- Maxi-Cosi is offering teachers an exclusive offer of 20% off sitewide! For more info, visit Maxi-Cosi Hero Offer.
- Morningstar Investor is offering teachers an exclusive 60% off. For more info, visit Morningstar Teacher Discount.
- Origins is giving teacher's an exclusive offer of 15% off sitewide. For more info, visit Origins Teacher Discount.
- Paramount+ is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 50% off any plan (annual verification required). For more info, visit Paramount+ Teacher Discount.
- Purple is offering Teachers an additional 15% off purchases. For more information, visit Purple Education Discount.
- Safety 1st is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 20% off sitewide! For more info, visit Safety 1st Hero Offer.
- Tarte Cosmetics is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 40% off. For more info, visit Tarte's offers page.
- The Economist is offering teachers an exclusive 75% off. For more info, visit The Economist Teacher Discount.
- Unity is giving educators an exclusive offer of a Unity Educator Plan for individual use or Education Grant Licenses for lab use. For more information, visit Unity Teacher Offer.
- VIVAIA is giving teachers an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit VIVAIA Teacher Offer.
Healthcare Workers
- Burton is giving healthcare workers an exclusive offer of 20% off select Burton gear. For more info, visit Burton Healthcare Discount.
- Codecademy is giving Healthcare Workers an exclusive offer of 50% off Pro and Plus Annual Plans. For more info, visit Codecademy Healthcare Worker Offer.
- Freewrite is offering healthcare workers an exclusive offer of 10% off devices. For more info, visit Freewrite Healthcare Worker Offer.
- J.Crew is offering medical professionals an exclusive 15% off purchases. For more info, visit J.Crew Medical Professional Discount.
- Purple is giving healthcare workers an additional 10% off their purchase. For more info, visit Purple Healthcare Professional Discount.
- Tarte Cosmetics is giving healthcare workers an exclusive offer of 40% off. For more info, visit Tarte Cosmetics Healthcare Offer.
VIVAIA is giving healthcare workers an exclusive offer of 20% off. For more info, visit VIVAIA Healthcare Worker Offer.
About SheerID
SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.
Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
