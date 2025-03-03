Alation Announces Agentic Data Quality Solution to Close Data Trust Gap

AI-native solution helps organizations prioritize, monitor, and remediate data quality at enterprise scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today introduced Alation Data Quality (DQ) , an AI-native solution that restores trust in data by identifying and proactively monitoring critical data assets, and automatically applying relevant quality rules.

Organizations struggle with unreliable data, leading to a trust gap between data producers and data consumers, operational risks, and flawed AI models. Moreover, with data volumes exponentially increasing, when data quality issues are flagged, data teams struggle to decide which data assets to monitor due to the overwhelming volume of data. This forces teams to conduct lengthy research and requirement gathering, or worse, they must resort to monitoring all data assets. Even after identifying critical data, applying and maintaining quality rules remains a tedious, labor-intensive task.

Extending the Alation Platform, Alation DQ is powered by an AI agent that analyzes usage patterns to determine the most critical data assets. Once identified, the Alation Data Quality (DQ) Agent leverages the business and semantic context in the Alation Data Intelligence Platform to automatically generate and apply tailored data quality rules, removing the traditional dependence on IT teams to help support. For example, in the context of a retail client, the DQ Agent can automatically detect which columns relate to order information and apply rules to flag missing or incomplete fields. When issues arise, the DQ Agent provides root cause analysis and remediation recommendations by leveraging the full breadth of the Alation Data Intelligence Platform, such as end-to-end data lineage, to ensure teams can swiftly address data quality gaps.

“Trust is the foundation of data-driven decision-making, yet many organizations struggle with fragmented, unreliable data,” said GT Volpe, Senior Director of Product Management at Alation. “Alation DQ delivers an intelligent, scalable, and open solution that ensures data quality while maximizing the value of enterprise data.”

Key Capabilities of Alation Data Quality:

Measure what matters : Alation DQ prioritizes the most business-critical data assets using real consumption patterns, eliminating guesswork and reducing costs.

: Alation DQ prioritizes the most business-critical data assets using real consumption patterns, eliminating guesswork and reducing costs. Automatically generate data quality rules : AI-powered automation detects data types, usage contexts, and governance policies, and applies relevant quality rules, ensuring proactive monitoring without manual effort.

: AI-powered automation detects data types, usage contexts, and governance policies, and applies relevant quality rules, ensuring proactive monitoring without manual effort. Integrated data quality and data governance reporting : Access a holistic view of the entire data landscape with the ability to zoom in to table- and column-level views of data quality health and data governance policy status in a single interface.

: Access a holistic view of the entire data landscape with the ability to zoom in to table- and column-level views of data quality health and data governance policy status in a single interface. Unified user experience: Seamlessly integrated with the Alation Data Intelligence Platform, Alation DQ leverages rich metadata and business lineage for a streamlined, intuitive experience.

Alation Data Quality extends the company’s commitment to providing an open and extensible data intelligence platform. Alation DQ provides integrated, context-driven data quality capabilities and is designed to complement best-of-breed data quality solutions. Organizations can integrate their preferred data quality tools through the Alation Open Data Quality Framework while leveraging Alation’s governance, lineage, and metadata to deliver a unified view of data health.

Alation Data Quality (DQ) will be generally available in Q3 2025. For more information, read the blog: “ Announcing Alation Data Quality: Restoring Trust in Your Data. ”

About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. More than 600 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, Pfizer, and Samsung trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics , cloud transformation , data governance , and AI-ready data , fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit www.alation.com .

