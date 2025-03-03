Finwave Semiconductor Announces Global Distribution Agreement with RFMW

Partnership Expands Access to Finwave’s Leading-Edge GaN-on-Si RF Chips

WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology innovator Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. has strengthened its commitment to addressing the increasingly demanding wireless communication landscape by signing a global distribution agreement with RFMW. This partnership represents a significant step in Finwave’s evolution from a technology-driven company to a product-driven company.

The premier distributor of radio frequency (RF), microwave semiconductors, and components, RFMW delivers leading-edge RF semiconductor chips to a vast array of customers and applications worldwide. By adding Finwave’s portfolio – which includes high-power RF switches and upcoming RF power amplifiers – RFMW enhances its line card, filling a key gap and broadening its offerings to customers.

With a product roadmap designed to harness the full potential of GaN, Finwave is committed to delivering cost-effective RF devices, delivering enhanced performance and enabling more efficient RF systems. Finwave’s unique and highly differentiated GaN-on Si RF chips are targeted to a wide-array of RF applications, including communications infrastructure (base stations, MIMO, small cells, land mobile radios, customer premise equipment, fixed wireless access), Wi-Fi routers, satellite, radar, drones, anti-drones, test & measurement equipment, and medical equipment.

“RFMW is excited to partner with Finwave to bring their cutting-edge GaN-on-Si technology to our customers,” said Joel Levine, President, RFMW. “Finwave's innovative solutions deliver exceptional bandwidth and power performance, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing best-in-class RF and microwave components. This partnership enables us to support our customers with high-efficiency, next-generation products that drive advancements in 5G, aerospace, and defense applications.”

“This is an exciting time for Finwave as we transition from technology development to the commercialization of RF products based on our unique and highly differentiated GaN-on-Si RF technology,” said Finwave Semiconductor CEO Dr. Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre. “Our partnership with RFMW is a strong validation that our innovative technology can deliver high-performance solutions for a wide range of customers and applications worldwide. By working with RFMW, we are significantly expanding access to our cutting-edge GaN-on-Si RF chips, reaching customers who may not have been aware of Finwave or previously had access to our products.”

Evaluation kits and product samples will be available from RFMW later this month, with the global release of Finwave’s first RF switches planned for April 2025.

This week at MWC25 in Barcelona, Finwave will host meetings in Hall 2, #2D12MR to provide updates on the performance and availability of its forthcoming RF switch lineup as well as the company’s future power amplifier products. Please connect with Finwave at marten@finwavesemi.com for more information or to schedule an appointment. To learn more, visit www.finwavesemi.com.

About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.

Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future with innovative transistor designs and breakthrough process technology that unlock the full potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). Founded by prominent MIT innovators, the company is driving revolutionary advancements for 5G and 6G mobile infrastructure, smartphones, medical devices, and cloud computing. Finwave’s portfolio includes award-winning GaN FinFETs, advanced E-mode MISHEMTs, and high-performance RF switches. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04b6e4ad-a3ea-44b7-9ac2-15951de09f50

Finwave RF Switch Wafer Testing Finwave’s high-power RF switches are designed to operate efficiently under high power levels, making them ideal for use in demanding environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.