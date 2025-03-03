LPL Welcomes Financial Advisor Michael Carmichael

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Michael Carmichael, RFC®, CRPS®, founder of Carmichael Financial, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $190 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Osaic.

With more than 20 years in financial services, Carmichael is passionate about helping his clients work toward building more secure financial futures. He works with five support staff members to provide a wide range of comprehensive wealth management services, including investments, risk management, tax strategies, retirement income planning and estate planning. They operate from registered offices in Tucson, Ariz., Englishtown, N.J., and Logan, Utah.

Prior to becoming an advisor, Carmichael spent eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Gulf War. He holds fast to the Corps values of honor, courage and commitment, often applying those same principles within his practice.

Carmichael’s aspirations to grow his business and elevate client experiences led him to LPL Financial.

“I’m always looking out for the best interest of my clients, and I believe they are in a better position at LPL, a publicly traded Fortune 500 company that regularly makes significant investments into technology, resources and service,” Carmichael said. “LPL is in growth mode and so is my business. As I look to expand my firm, I appreciate knowing I have the support and M&A experience of LPL behind me. In fact, LPL has already connected me with other advisors looking to retire soon. I am confident that these connections, paired with LPL’s other growth solutions and strategies, will help propel our business forward.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Mike and his team. At LPL, we understand that advisors are looking for sophisticated capabilities and the autonomy to build and grow their ideal practice according to their vision. That’s why we invested more than $500 million last year in innovative technology and strategic resources to help their businesses thrive, both operationally and strategically. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Carmichael Financial.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

